Eduquest by Silver Fern and Imperial College London Announce Launch of STEM-a-thon in India

PNN New Delhi [India], August 19: Eduquest by Silver Fern, in association with Imperial College London, proudly announces the launch of the Imperial Schools STEM-a-thon in India. The event will take place on August 10, 2024, at Hotel Hometel in Chandigarh. This groundbreaking initiative aims to unite bright young minds from across the country to develop innovative scientific solutions addressing one of the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development (SDGs). The STEM-a-thon will celebrate creativity, technology, and the limitless potential of science to drive change. Eduquest by Silver Fern is a pioneering platform designed to transform the way students and educational institutions connect and collaborate. Its mission is to bridge gaps, break down barriers, and create opportunities for students to access world-class educational resources and guidance.

The STEM-a-thon will be a team-based competition running from August 2024 to December 2024 over two rounds. It offers students a unique platform to showcase their problem-solving skills, collaborate with peers, and receive mentorship from leading experts in the field.

"Imperial College London has a long-standing commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders," said Samreen Khan, who manages the Imperial College London account at UKIBC in India. "The STEM-a-thon represents an exciting opportunity for students to engage with global challenges and develop the critical thinking and teamwork skills essential for their future success," she added. Imperial College London ranks 2nd in the QS World University Rankings 2025 globally and 1st in the UK and Europe, offering world-leading, evidence-based education within a vibrant research environment.

The competition is open to students in Grades 10-12 from CBSE, ICSE, IB, and Cambridge boards across India. Eduquest by Silver Fern and Imperial College London are committed to making the Imperial Schools STEM-a-thon a memorable and impactful event for STEM enthusiasts throughout the country.

For more information on the STEM-a-thon, one can visit https://edu-quest.in/imperial-stemathon-india/

