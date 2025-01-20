Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards Promises Insights and Inspiration

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: The much-anticipated 4th edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards is set to take place on January 22, 2025 (Wednesday), at The Westin, Goregaon, Mumbai, from 5 pm onwards. This flagship event will bring together 450+ senior professionals from 250+ rural brands for an evening of insightful discussions, innovative ideas, and recognition of excellence in semi-urban and rural marketing.

This year's theme, 'Charcha Grahak Ki, Baat Hai Bharat Ki', underscores the vital role rural consumers play in shaping India's growth narrative. At its heart, the conclave will feature two dynamic panel discussions addressing critical topics in rural marketing:

1. 'Decoding Price Sensitivity in Rural Consumers: Will They Buy Products That Cost Relatively More?' -- Exploring how value is defined in rural India and the influence of digital penetration on aspirational buying.

2. 'The Ideal Media Approach for Tier 2/3 and Rural Brands with a Limited Budget of Rs. 5 to 20 Crores.' -- Discussing strategies for optimising media spending and leveraging regional influencers and vernacular advertising.

The event will host an impressive lineup of panellists, including Hemant Jain, President & Head of Digital Business - Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd.; Hemanth Vasudevan, VP & Head of Marketing - NinjaCart; Sandeep Balani, Vice President - JioAds; Srinivasakumar Karavadi, President - Inera; Priya Kumar, Executive VP - SBI General Insurance; Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, Director - Kantar; Umakant Dash, Director - IRMA; Sanjeev Mulchandani, Executive VP & Business Head - TV9 Network; Komal Shah Bhukhanwala, Director - SML Limited; and Shashi Sinha, CBO of Media & Advertising - Laqshya Media.

Adding a touch of inspiration, the event will also welcome prolific influencers like Madhura's Recipe and Dehati Madam, who bring authentic and relatable perspectives to India's evolving consumer landscape in Tier 2/3 and beyond.

Along with the panel discussions, the event would also host an awards ceremony where prestigious brands have nominations in over 30 categories, which will be adjudicated by a highly accomplished jury.

Reflecting on the event's impact, Ravikant Banka, the Conclave's Curator and Founder of Eggfirst, said, "Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards is not just an event; it's a movement to spotlight semi-urban and rural India's vast potential. This year's edition is our most ambitious yet, designed to empower brands with actionable insights and innovative strategies for success. We are looking forward to host and bring forward the brightest minds of the industry."

Since its inception, the conclave has been a game-changer, connecting leaders from prestigious and leading organisations, fostering collaboration and groundbreaking initiatives in rural marketing.

Entry is by invitation only.

To learn more, visit www.chalorural.com

About Eggfirst

As a pioneer in semi-urban and rural advertising, Eggfirst has consistently set industry benchmarks with impactful advertising campaigns for leading brands. Its campaigns with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Anil Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vicky Kaushal, Sonu Sood, and many more, further highlight its position as a trusted partner for brands targeting Tier 2/3 and rural markets of India.

