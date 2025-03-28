Egis in India Leads the Charge for Environmental Sustainability with "Aranaya"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 28: Egis, a global leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, and mobility services, continues to showcase its dedication to environmental sustainability through its flagship initiative, "Aranaya." Launched in India in 2022, the initiative aims to combat climate change and promote sustainability by transforming designated areas into flourishing green spaces. Guided by Egis India's CSR Committee and in collaboration with the NGO partner "Hara Jeevan," the "EgisCleanAndGreen" initiative in Gurgaon has made significant strides in advancing environmental conservation.

The initiative was rolled out in three impactful phases. In Phase I, volunteers from Egis India and Hara Jeevan conducted a large-scale cleanliness drive along NH-8, focusing on the removal of plastic waste, eradication of weeds, and the collection of dried leaves for composting.

In Phase II, more than 100 volunteers, including active involvement from Egis Senior Management, took part in a major plantation drive in the green zone, named Aranaya. The team collectively planted ayurvedic and medicinal plants within this specially designated green belt. In addition, several eco-friendly initiatives were implemented, such as eco-fencing, eco bricks, artificial bird nests, and water provisions for birds, while repurposing tree logs and other waste materials to further enrich the ecosystem.

In the final stage, Phase III launched 'Aranaya 2.0' last year, and we are excited to announce that the total number of saplings, including both plants and shrubs, across the two green zones has now exceeded 50,000. This includes tree saplings such as Bargad, Peepal, Neem, Millettia, Jarul, Goolar, and Champa, along with shrubs like Raat ke Rani, Chandini, Hibiscus, Vajradanti, Chitrak, Phycus, Snake Plant, Jarul, and Hamelia. We will continue to focus on plantation, cleanliness drives, and awareness programs, with an ambitious goal of planting 100,000 saplings by end of this year. Moving forward, Egis in India remains dedicated to sustaining these environmental efforts, including its "One Employee, One Plant" campaign, which encourages each team member to actively contribute to the greening initiative.

We actively organize regular awareness campaigns that engage students and local communities in environmental conservation efforts. These initiatives include tree plantation drives, area clean-up activities, and plastic waste management, among others. By involving participants in hands-on activities like waste segregation, recycling, and promoting sustainable practices, we aim to foster a deeper sense of responsibility towards preserving our environment. These efforts not only contribute to cleaner surroundings but also help educate and inspire the community to take proactive steps in maintaining a healthier, greener environment.

"At Egis Group, we are deeply committed to fostering community engagement and supporting sustainable practices across all our business operations. Through initiatives like Aranaya and Aranaya 2.0, we aim to create a lasting positive impact on the environment. Our employees are fully dedicated to nurturing this collective effort to address climate change, protect the Earth, and build a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in these efforts, as together we work towards a greener tomorrow," Mr. Sandeep Gulati, MD, India and South Asia, Egis.

Manisha Saini, Chief Executive Officer, Hara Jeevan, "We are grateful to be a part of this meaningful initiative and would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Egis for choosing us to be a part of this impactful drive."

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 20,000 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

