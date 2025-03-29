Embassy Group Launches India's Only Integrated GCC Platform - 'EMBARK'

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29: Embassy Group, one of India's leading real estate and business ecosystem developers, today announced the launch of Embark, the country's first fully integrated platform designed to enable and accelerate the establishment of Global Capability Centers (GCCs). As a one-stop execution partner, Embark will provide a seamless, end-to-end solution to help global enterprises design, execute and evolve their India GCCs with ease.

India has established itself as the GCC Capital of the World, with over 1,700 GCCs and 400+ new entrants in the last five years. This dynamic landscape is driving high-impact strategic work and serving as a global integrated extension of corporate headquarters with more than 6,500 global roles based in India. Coupled with this, India offers the perfect foundation for GCCs to flourish--boasting the world's largest STEM talent pool, thriving tech and R & D ecosystem, cost advantages, and robust macroeconomic environment.

However, setting up and integrating a world-class hub can be a complex process, requiring deep expertise across talent acquisition, organisational design and culture, real estate, compliance and operational excellence -- a gap that Embark aims to bridge with a strategic, hands-on approach led by a team of practitioners.

Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group, said,

"With Embark, our goal is simple - to transform the GCC set up experience in India, by providing companies with a seamless, strategic as well as execution-focused platform that removes complexity and accelerates success. This new vertical is a natural extension of Embassy Group's legacy - we have been building and managing world-class workspaces for leading global companies for over 30 years. Now, with Embark, we go beyond infrastructure to deliver a fully integrated GCC platform, which will make the entry as well as evolution for global enterprises an effortless experience. This new venture is backed by a seasoned leadership team with end-to-end expertise to deliver tailor-made, high-impact GCC solutions."

EMBARK: A complete solution - from Concept to Impact, seamlessly executed

As the only integrated platform of its kind, Embark provides a turnkey solution for establishing GCCs, offering:

* Strategy & Design - Vision alignment, Location strategy, Organizational design

* India Entry & Operations - Compliance (set-up, HR, legal, finance), Infrastructure (office space, facility & IT services), Accelerated hiring, Cultural integration as well as Workforce management

* Evolution for long-term success - Transformation advisory, Future-ready workforce, and Operational excellence

Embassy Group has been a pioneer in Indian real estate, and real estate is an integral part of Embark's offering. Furthermore, Embark will leverage WeWork India Management Limited's ("WeWork India")' expertise to deliver high quality managed office solutions.

With over three-decade-long experience in creating and managing premium business environments for Fortune 500 companies, global tech firms, and innovation-driven enterprises, Embassy Group provides the full ecosystem that global executives and teams need to thrive in India. Its diversified portfolio spans 54+ million square feet of commercial real estate, 45 million square feet of residential developments, co-working and managed office solutions, premium hospitality & co-living spaces, end-to-end facility management, and education --cementing its reputation as a real estate powerhouse.

By leveraging its local expertise, industry partnerships, and deep insights, Embark aims to redefine the way global businesses enter and scale in India--creating a seamless, efficient, and highly successful GCC expansion journey.

For more information, visit www.embarkgcc.com

About Embassy Group

Embassy Group is a leading real estate developer. The over 75 million sq. ft. of commercial, residential, industrial and warehousing, hospitality, services, retail, and education spaces we have delivered and manage emphasise high standards of quality, world-class services, environmental management, and safety. Founded in 1993, our operations now span the Indian and international markets of Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Pune, the NCR, Serbia, and more. Our 21 million sq. ft. of ready residential developments encompass branded residences, uber-luxury villas, exclusive villaments, sky condominiums, integrated developments, senior living, and contemporary homes. Embassy was a sponsor of India's first publicly listed and Asia Pacific's largest Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). We strive to build a resilient ecosystem and proactively foster the social, economic, and environmental development of the communities we work in. Further information is available at www.embassygroup.com

