Empowering Young Minds: FORD joins hands with TSL Foundation to Celebrate Road Safety Month

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22: In a dedicated effort to raise road safety awareness among young citizens, Ford, in collaboration with the TSL Foundation, organized a series of engaging activities at the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Educare, Fathima Nagar, Nemilichery, to mark India Road Safety Month. This initiative aimed to instill safe road habits among children of all age groups and to celebrate the commitment of young minds in making Chennai's roads safer, preparing them to become responsible road users.

The event was inaugurated by S. Jaikumar, District Mission Coordinator - Chennai, Department of Social Welfare and Women Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, in the presence of over 100 students and teachers from three schools--Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Educare, KV Meenambakkam, and Olive Public School--as well as volunteers from Ford and TSL Foundation.

A variety of interactive activities were conducted during the event, including a Road Safety Quiz, a Poster-Making Competition, and an Extempore Speech Contest. These activities aimed to engage students in understanding the significance of road safety while showcasing their learnings from FORD Road Ready Rangers Awareness Program. The students also participated in a mock road simulation, which allowed children in grades 6 and 7 to practice safe road behavior in a controlled, experiential setting.

In his address, S. Jaikumar expressed his support for the initiative, emphasizing that it aligned with the state's commitment to fostering a safer, more responsible society. He stated, "Road safety education for children is a vital investment in our nation's future. It encourages lifelong habits that can significantly reduce road accidents and save lives. This initiative mirrors the government's priorities for promoting sustainable development, responsible citizenship, and a culture of safety. By empowering young minds today, we are shaping a safer tomorrow for everyone."

Venkataraman Anandanatarajan, Director, Powertrain Manufacturing Engineering (IMG), Ford also shared his thoughts highlighting that "Children are our future and teaching them about road safety is crucial in building safer communities. We at Ford together with the schools are proud of supporting initiatives like these, as they are empowering students to develop life-saving habits that will protect them and others on the road."

Sahil Arora, CEO TSL Group as the implementing agency also echoed that "We are thrilled to partner with Ford for designing and implementing their Road Safety Program. As we engage our students in workshops under the Ford Road Safety Rangers initiative, we empower them with vital knowledge about safe road practices. Together, let's inspire the next generation to prioritize safety and make our roads safer for everyone!"

S. Longanathan, Principal of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Educare, emphasized the importance of collaboration between schools, authorities, and community stakeholders in creating a generation that values safety. He said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to engage our students in this impactful event, which reinforces the critical message of road safety."

As a part of the event, students and volunteers also signed a Road Safety Pledge Wall, committing to follow traffic rules, wear safety gear, and spread awareness within their families and communities. The event culminated in a prize distribution ceremony, recognizing students for their creative contributions to road safety.

The event was a resounding success, reinforcing the importance of road safety in everyday life and leaving students, parents, and teachers inspired to advocate for responsible road practices.

The Road Ready Rangers initiative, supported by Ford and implemented by the TSL Foundation, aims to foster a culture of road safety among students in grades 1 to 9. The program seeks to equip students with the necessary skills to recognize and avoid unsafe situations, such as road crossing hazards, vehicle blind spots, and traffic emergencies. Through a combination of classroom sessions, simulator-based training, and interactive activities, students will learn essential road safety rules and emergency preparedness. Leadership programs such as the Junior Campus Traffic Champions will empower students to promote road safety within their schools and communities, driving long-term behavioral change and contributing to safer roads for all.

TSL Foundation is a leading CSR consultancy and execution organization that drives impactful social change across India and beyond. Operating across 25+ states and 5 countries, TSLF has implemented over 120 projects in areas like education, road safety, climate action, and women empowerment. With over 100 million beneficiaries and 25,000 volunteers, TSLF collaborates with diverse stakeholders to create sustainable, measurable impacts. Its innovative solutions and holistic approach aim to build resilient communities and foster long-term social and environmental well-being.

