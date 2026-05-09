ENTICE 3.0 Calls Innovators to Develop Non-Lithium Energy Storage and AI-Driven Grid Solutions

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 8: The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, in partnership with DPIIT's Startup India initiative, invites applications for ENTICE 3.0 (Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge) from clean-tech innovators to tackle two pressing grid-level challenges. The Global Energy Alliance's flagship program in India, ENTICE, enables innovators to test solutions within real utility environments, alongside providing mentorship, technical support and ecosystem partnerships.

ENTICE has evolved from an innovation challenge into a platform focused on translating promising technologies into deployable solutions within regulated energy systems. It helps generate the evidence and institutional alignment needed for adoption. Its first edition in 2023-24 drew over 400 applications, engaged 20 investors, and built 30+ ecosystem partnerships. ENTICE 2.0 represented a shift from an innovation challenge to an ecosystem builder: two utility partners (Delhi & Jaipur), an MoU with DPIIT, 5 MoUs with VC partners, and DISCOM pilots with Delhi and Jaipur for the four winners.

Building on the success of the first two editions, ENTICE 3.0 takes a systems-level approach, targeting two specific problem statements:

- Non-lithium energy storage systems deployable at the distribution transformer (DT) voltage level for local peak demand management

- Hyperlocal, AI-driven forecasting platforms that enable DISCOMs to accurately predict net grid demand by modelling distributed renewable energy generation alongside weather-sensitive consumption patterns.

These problem statements have been carefully crafted after deliberation with ecosystem partners to encourage clean-tech innovation and entrepreneurship in the energy sector. Winners stand to receive up to $100,000 in technical assistance grants, real-world deployment opportunities with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), funding consideration from investment partners, and mentorship from leading sector experts.

ENTICE 3.0 will be evaluated by an eminent jury panel including Govind Iyer (Distinguished Patron for ENTICE 3.0, Independent Director, Infosys & Member of the Board of Trustees, The Rockefeller Foundation), Alok Kumar (Jury Chair, President, All India DISCOMs Association), Ashish Khanna (Jury Co-Chair, Director General, International Solar Alliance), Abhishek Ranjan (CEO, BRPL), and senior leaders from Vena Energy, India Energy Storage Alliance, Transition VC, RMI Energy Solutions India Foundation, Green Marble, Networks for Humanity, Hero Future Energies, and Spectrum Impact.

Underlining the importance of a platform such as ENTICE, Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA), commented, "The energy transition is powered by innovators who turn bold ideas into real-world solutions. ENTICE is designed to enable this journey, connecting deep-tech innovators with the realities of energy systems and creating the confidence needed for solutions to scale. At a time when the urgency of accelerating innovation has become an essential enabler for energy independence, by bridging innovation and deployment, the programme empowers the next generation to build smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy systems. Through strong innovation ecosystems and deployment partnerships, solutions can emerge that respond to real-world needs and offer valuable pathways for the Global South. We are proud to support these innovators as they help shape the future of the global energy transition."

Highlighting the need for investments in the clean-tech sector, Seema Chaturvedi, Founder & Managing Partner, AWE Funds, stated, "The climate imperative is no longer a conversation about the future; it demands capital allocation today. Clean technology has moved from a niche interest to an essential investment frontier, offering both the returns and the impact that define smart capital. ENTICE, which de-risks deep-tech solutions by embedding them within real utility environments, is exactly what bridges the gap between promising ideas and investable enterprises. We look forward to partnering with ENTICE 3.0, and are proud to back the next generation of entrepreneurs who will power India's grid."

The application for ENTICE 3.0 is currently open. Shortlisted solutions will participate in an immersive 3-day bootcamp. Founders will receive hands-on guidance to refine their pitches before presenting to an eminent jury, engage with mentors and sector experts, and get the opportunity to engage directly with investors through the Investor Marketplace. From interactive workshops to real-time feedback, the bootcamp will offer actionable insights, networking opportunities, and pathways to scale, equipping startups to turn bold ideas into impactful solutions.

Commenting on the application launch, Woochong Um, CEO, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, said, "At the Global Energy Alliance, we believe that the path to a sustainable and inclusive future lies in accelerating the transition to renewable energy, particularly in emerging markets that are poised to drive global change. Through ENTICE 3.0, we deepen our commitment to finding and scaling the deep-tech innovations that can make India's grid smarter, more resilient, and ready for a clean energy future. Central to this is our conviction that the most durable solutions are built on local knowledge, local expertise, and local ownership, because what works must be rooted in the context it serves. India's example offers both inspiration and practical models for emerging and developing economies to accelerate an equitable and inclusive energy transition."

With ENTICE 3.0, the Global Energy Alliance intends to foster an ecosystem to solve real-life energy sector challenges and scale innovative solutions that will accelerate the energy transition. Please click here to access the ENTICE application form.

About the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet Inc. ('Global Energy Alliance') builds transformative public, private, philanthropic partnerships to end energy poverty and accelerate green economic opportunity. Founded in 2021 by The Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation and Bezos Earth Fund, we work to unlock finance, strengthen institutions and transform markets, delivering progress that goes beyond individual projects to drive lasting systems change. Through our two interconnected global pillars, Grids of the Future - focused on innovation and infrastructure - and Powering Opportunity - with a focus on jobs and livelihoods - we work toward our vision: a world where everyone has access to affordable, reliable, clean electricity and the means to use it to improve their lives.

With work in more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, our alliance aims to reach 1 billion people with clean electricity, prevent 4 billion tons of carbon emissions and create or improve 150 million jobs.

For more information please check out our website energyalliance.org.

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