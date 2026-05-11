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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,340; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,340; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,640

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,490 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,640. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,340 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,360 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,490.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,490 in Chennai. 
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,790.   
       
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900. 
 
US gold prices fell on Monday, as a lack of progress in US-Iran peace negotiations pushed oil prices higher, fuelling concerns that elevated inflation could keep interest rates higher for longer.
 
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent at $4,687.49 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery lost 0.7 per cent at $4,696.60.
 
Spot silver was steady at $80.32 per ounce, platinum slid 0.9 per cent to $2,037, and palladium was down 1 per cent at $1,477.23.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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Topics : Gold Gold Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices Silver Prices gold silver prices

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

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