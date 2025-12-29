Eskag Sanjeevani Expands to 170+ Dialysis and 25 Diagnostic Centres Nationwide, Setting a New Benchmark for Accessible Healthcare in India

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 29: Eskag Sanjeevani, one of India's fastest-growing integrated healthcare groups, has achieved a major national milestone in its mission to make advanced medical care accessible to all. The group has established a Pan-India network of more than 170 Dialysis Centers and 25 advanced Diagnostic Centres, operating primarily under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model -- a transformative initiative bridging government healthcare reach with private-sector efficiency.

This expansion reinforces Eskag Sanjeevani's position as one of India's leading PPP healthcare operators, delivering affordable excellence to millions of citizens each year. By partnering with state governments and leveraging innovative delivery models, the group continues to make high-quality healthcare accessible to communities that have long remained underserved.

Dialysis and Diagnostics: Expanding Access, Empowering Lives

At the core of Eskag Sanjeevani's national footprint lies its deep commitment to renal care and diagnostics. Through its 170+ operational Dialysis Centres, the organisation plays a pivotal role in India's ongoing battle against Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). These centres ensure that life-saving hemodialysis and related treatments are available closer to patients' homes, substantially reducing travel burdens and easing pressure on public hospitals.

The establishment of 25 modern diagnostic centres under the PPP model has further strengthened India's healthcare screening and early detection infrastructure. Equipped with advanced pathology and imaging technologies, these centres provide timely, affordable diagnostic services for a wide range of medical conditions. Collectively, Eskag Sanjeevani's dialysis and diagnostic facilities have already delivered millions of treatment and testing sessions, representing one of the most impactful PPP healthcare networks in the country.

Multi-Specialty Hospitals: The Core of Comprehensive Care

Complementing its extensive PPP operations, Eskag Sanjeevani operates NABH-accredited Multi-Specialty Hospitals located in Bagbazar, Baranagar, and Khardaha. They also have another branch located at Dainhat. All hospitals serve as tertiary care hubs, offering a full spectrum of super-specialities, including cardiology, orthopaedics, nephrology, critical care, gastroenterology, general surgery and more.

Each hospital is designed as a centre of clinical excellence, staffed with experienced medical professionals and equipped with modern infrastructure to handle complex medical and surgical interventions. Patients from outreach PPP centres are seamlessly referred to these hospitals for advanced treatment, creating a hub-and-spoke model that connects primary access points with tertiary care facilities.

This integrated network ensures continuity of care, enabling Eskag Sanjeevani to offer an end-to-end healthcare ecosystem -- from early diagnosis to advanced treatment and recovery -- within a single unified system. It exemplifies the group's commitment to combining technology, compassion, and ethical practice in every stage of care delivery.

Top-Notch Medical Care under One Roof

Eskag Sanjeevani Hospitals offer a full range of healthcare services in many specialities. This ensures patients get complete and professional treatment.

- Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery: Skilled cardiologists lead the advanced cardiology department, which uses tools such as 128-slice cardiac CT scans to diagnose and treat patients.

- Neurosciences: The Neurology and Neurosurgery teams excel in identifying and treating problems like strokes, brain cancer, and severe spinal cord disorders. Their work has set a high standard of success.

- Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement: The orthopaedic unit addresses injuries from accidents to issues related to ageing. They achieve excellent outcomes in modern hip and knee replacement surgeries.

- Gynaecology (Obstetrics and Gynaecology): This department stands out as a leader in women's health, offering services including pregnancy care, infertility treatment, and complex surgeries. It has gained recognition as Bengal's first "Mullerian Anomaly Centre" and provides exceptional expertise in reproductive health alongside care for challenging congenital gynaecological disorders.

- Gastroenterology and General Surgery: This team uses advanced tools like Endoscopy and ERCP to diagnose and treat digestive problems. They also focus on performing general and laparoscopic surgeries with small cuts to promote quicker healing.

- Other Major Departments: The hospital group provides similar top-tier services in Nephrology (Kidney), Urology, Oncology (Cancer), Paediatrics (Child), Dermatology (Skin), and Critical Care.

Driving the Future of Healthcare through Partnership

"Our growth is guided by a simple belief -- quality healthcare should never be a privilege," said Mr. Sunil Agarwal, Honourable Managing Director, Eskag Group of Companies. "With over 170 dialysis and 25 diagnostic centres under the PPP model, and four advanced multi-speciality hospitals forming the backbone of our network, we are redefining healthcare access by blending compassion, technology, and partnership."

The group's strategic alignment with the Government's healthcare vision continues to strengthen its leadership position in PPP-based healthcare. By expanding collaborations with central and state health departments, Eskag Sanjeevani plans to further increase its footprint across dialysis, diagnostics, and hospital care in the coming years.

Our New Launch: Advanced Silent MRI at Eskag Sanjeevani Bagbazar

In a significant technological upgrade for 2025, Eskag Sanjeevani Hospital Bagbazar has launched a state-of-the-art 1.5 MRI machine. Designed with patient comfort as a priority, this advanced machine is soundless and non-claustrophobic, drastically improving the patient experience during scans. True to the group's mission, this premium diagnostic service is being made available at an affordable cost, ensuring that superior diagnostic imaging is accessible to all.

Combining Modern Technology with Compassionate Care

Eskag Sanjeevani Hospitals lead in using cutting-edge medical technology to provide outstanding care. It has modular OTs with clean environments and high-tech labs that help with accurate testing and successful surgeries. Patients in critical condition benefit from continuous care in specialised units such as the ICCU and HDU.

The Bagbazar branch is soon opening a top-notch Cath Lab to expand its heart treatment services. Additionally, in the Neurosurgery department, the advanced Neuro Microscope enhances precision and safety by magnifying delicate brain and spinal structures during complex surgeries.

The real strength lies in the hardworking team. The Bagbazar main branch has a team of over 150 expert doctors, as well as more than 400 trained nurses and support staff. Their combined knowledge, experience, and compassion create the personal care for which Eskag Sanjeevani is known.

Building a Healthier Tomorrow

With sustained investments in medical technology, capacity building, and patient-centric operations, Eskag Sanjeevani remains steadfast in its vision to become India's most trusted provider of inclusive, ethical, and technologically advanced healthcare.

Every new centre and hospital represents another step toward a single, powerful goal -- making world-class healthcare accessible, affordable, and available to every Indian, everywhere.

About Eskag Sanjeevani Hospitals

Established in 2004, Eskag Sanjeevani has emerged as a premium healthcare provider in Kolkata. Dedicated to delivering compassionate medical excellence, we proudly serve the community through our facilities in Bagbazar, Khardah, Baranagar, and Dainhat.

Contact us -

Tel: (+91) 91633 50506

Tel: (+91) 62930 00300

Toll Free: 18002122582

WhatsApp: (+91) 81001 66969

Email: info@eskagsanjeevani.com

Website: www.eskagsanjeevani.com

