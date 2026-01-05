Ethiopian's Tsegaye Molla and Senait Kefelegn Lesharge win at Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026 powered by Ashok Leyland

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5: Ethiopians Tsegaye Molla won the Men's full marathon and Senait Kefelegn Lesharge, won the women's full marathon at the 14th edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026 powered by Ashok Leyland held today. The Marathon saw over 28,500 enthusiastic runners from over 16 countries participating across categories. They were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd that had gathered at various points along the route of the marathon early this morning.

The full marathon and twenty miler both started from Napier bridge today morning at 4 am and was flagged off by Mr. Raja Radhakrishnan, President HR, Ashok Leyland, the Half Marathon that started from Eliots Beach, Besant Nagar was flagged off by Ma. Subramanian, Health Minister, Tamil Nadu. Mr. Megnath Reddy, IAS flagged off the 10 km run in the presence of Chess Grandmaster, Ms Vaishali.

The Chennai Marathon 2026 concluded today with thousands of runners taking to the streets in a powerful display of endurance, unity, and community spirit. The marathon is now the largest running event in Chennai and the second-largest marathon in India, and comprised of four events for men and women including, a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) - the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run, reaffirming the event's status as one of the country's leading road races.

The organisers are deeply grateful to the runners, volunteers, sponsors, medical teams, and civic authorities whose collective efforts made the event possible. The enthusiasm of Chennai's residents, who turned out in large numbers to cheer participants along the route, once again highlighted the city's strong sporting culture.

A total of Rs. 18,50,000/- (Eighteen Lakh Fifty Thousand Only) was distributed as prize money this year to the winners in various categories. Runners comprised professionals, passionate runners, teams from various corporates across Chennai, several important dignitaries from the corporate world and citizens participating for the first time ever.

Tsegaye Molla, winner of the Men's Full marathon said, "This is my second time in Chennai. I participated in the previous edition of this marathon. I run regularly in many marathons so I didn't need any additional training. The weather here was good and the facilities top class and I had no problem. I am happy that I won and I will come again next year too."

Senait Kefelegn Lesharge, winner of the Women's Full marathon said, "I heard of the Chennai marathon from friends and decided to participate this year. I run marathons regularly in various parts of the world. The marathon was organized very well and we were well looked after. I thought it would be challenging but there was superb support all along the way and I faced no problems. The weather was pleasant and the run was enjoyable. I hope to come next year too."

Mr. V P Senthil Kumar, Race Director, Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026 powered by Ashok Leyland said, "One key reason for the success of this marathon is the inclusion of several key partners that ensured a smooth experience for the participants. I am grateful and sincerely thank The Greater Chennai Police, Tambaram Commissionerate, Greater Chennai Corporation and the Sports Development authority of Tamilnadu. I am also grateful to the support of all our sponsors, partners, participants and the general public that has resulted in a successful marathon."

Results :

Winners :

Full Marathon - Men's

1. Tsegaye Molla - 02:26:22

2. Juma Wycliffe - 02:27:19

3. Nilesh Arsekar - 02:28:56

Full Marathon - Ladies

1. Senait Kefelegn Lesharge - 03:07:30

2. Firehiwot Shemsu - 03:10:29

3. Seema - 03:17:55

Half Marathon - Men

1. Sandeep Devrari - 01:09:18

2. Akhil Jadhav - 01:11:06

3. Makesh S - 01:16:26

Half Marathon - Ladies

1. Divya S - 01:27:44

2. Nisha Paswan - 01:29:61

3. Achal Kadukar - 01:30:39

10Kms - Male

1. Humen Senapti - 00:32:10

2. Yoshiki Takahashi - 00:32:11

3. Nikhil C - 00: 32:47

10Kms - Ladies

1. Priyanka Chandrashekar - 00:38:03

2. Vaishnavi Sabapathi - 00:52:41

3. Bulbuli Swain- 00:54:48

20 Miler

20 Miler Men

1. Gaurav Mathur - 01:49:21

2. Ziyad Abiti - 01:49:54

3. Manish Kumar - 01: 50:05

20 Miler Ladies

1. Abhilasha Bhagat - 02:19:43

2. Arpita Saini - 02:23:05

3. Shivani Chaurasia - 02: 27:18

For more information: https://thechennaimarathon.com/

