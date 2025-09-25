Every Street is a Runway: From Streets to Pandals, Style Baazar Turns Every Step into a Showstopper Walk this Pujo

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25: Durga Puja is not a festival in Bengal but an emotion, a celebration of community, and a showcase of personal style. This year, Style Baazar, a brand of BSRL, transforms every corner of the city into a runway with its much-awaited Showstopper Collection 2025, inviting shoppers to experience the joy of becoming the star of their own Durga Pujo story. Celebrate Pujor Sera Saaj with festive fashion starting at just ₹149, across 250 Style Baazar stores.

The campaign film beautifully captures Kolkata's everyday scenes -- a student browsing books in College Street, friends gossiping over tea at a local stall, a mother and son bargaining in a busy vegetable market, a young couple in their home -- and then transforms each into a red-carpet moment. With the symbolic red carpet unrolling across these familiar spaces, every character is seen walking with confidence and flair, dressed in Style Baazar's festive wear.

The message is clear: Style is not reserved for the few, it belongs to everyone who celebrates Pujo. Whether on a quiet lane or in front of a majestic pandal, the season's spirit turns every street into a runway.

As pandals glow with artistry and families prepare for five days of festivities, Style Baazar ensures that every shopper has the chance to dress with confidence and pride.

"At Style Baazar, we believe that the feeling of being a showstopper should not be limited to celebrities or fashion icons. Our Showstopper Collection democratizes glamour, ensuring everyone can shine and look their best during this festive season," says Shreyans Surana, Managing Director - Baazar Style Retail Limited.

Highlights of the Showstopper Collection:

* Affordable Glamour: Festive fashion starting at just ₹149, proving that style does not need to be expensive.

* Versatile Range: Outfits for men, women, and children, designed with vibrant colors, festive motifs, and comfortable fabrics perfect for pandal-hopping.

* Cultural Connect: Styles inspired by traditional Bengali attire, yet modern enough for contemporary festive fashion.

* Pan-India Presence: Available across 240+ Style Baazar stores, marking the brand's strong retail growth.

This Pujo, the street is a runway, smiles are the spotlight, and every step is a showstopper walk -- only with Style Baazar.

About Baazar Style Retail Limited

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Kolkata, Baazar Style Retail Limited is a family-focused value fashion retailer offering a wide range of apparel and lifestyle products. The brand is synonymous with stylish, affordable fashion and a comprehensive shopping experience for the entire family.

To learn more, visit: www.stylebaazar.in

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778316/Style_Bazaar_BSRL.mp4

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726453/BSRL_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)