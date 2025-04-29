Exhicon approves investment of Rs 50 cr for design and development of new event structures

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. announced on BSE that its Investment Committee meeting held on April 24, 2025, has approved a strategic capital outlay of Rs 50 crore for the design, development, and deployment of temporary and semi-permanent event structures.

The company will utilise the capital to procure and commission semi-permanent modular event venues, large-span hangars and super structures, indoor pre-fab maxima and octanorm systems, portable hospitality suites, rest rooms, box offices and registration arenas, and modular staging and rigging solutions.

"This infrastructure shall provide 50,000 sq mtrs of flexible indoor event space with a 15-20 year asset life, positioning Exhicon to meet the burgeoning demand for rapid deployment of such structures at various event venues," said Mr. Praveen Dixit, Vice President, Business & Operations, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited.

India has a booming market for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), forecast to grow at a rate of 12% CAGR over the next five years, propelled by trade fairs, corporate events, government summits and live entertainment shows. The capital outlay will allow Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd to enhance its infrastructure capabilities in the fast-growing large format exhibitions, corporate events and live entertainment sector.

The company expects the investment in the new structures to start paying off as the ownership of modular assets will unlock revenue through long-term and event-wise venue rentals, event management and ancillary services such as audio-visual (AV), food & beverages (F & B), air-conditioning and logistics.

It will also help boost the company's bottom line by improving its margins as these new self-owned structures will eventually replace third-party rentals, leading to a 35-40 % EBITDA margins per event. This means that even at a modest utilisation of 50% annually, these assets can generate an incremental Rs 35-40 crore in annual revenues over their lifespan, with a 3-year payback period.

This forward-looking investment will strengthen operational readiness by rapidly scaling Exhicon's ability to service large-format exhibitions and high-profile government summits with in-house infrastructure. It will also help elevate the company's market presence by establishing Exhicon as the preferred provider of quick-deploy, world-class event venues. It will also deliver shareholder value by building a capitalised asset base that drives recurring revenue, profitability and long-term returns.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)