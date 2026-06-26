Experion Developers Bags 'Excellence in Luxury Developments' at ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 25: Experion Developers, one of India's foremost FDI-funded real estate developers, has won the prestigious "Excellence in Luxury Developments" award at the ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026, held recently at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The recognition cements Experion's position as one of the strongest and most credible players in the country's luxury real estate landscape.

The award comes on the back of a defining year for the company. Experion Developers crossed Rs. 4,000 crores in order booking for FY 2025-26, marking a defining milestone in its growth trajectory - nearly doubling its order booking from the previous year's Rs. 2,200 crores. Notably, this exponential growth was achieved through disciplined market selection, strong demand absorption, and a sharp focus on the luxury segment - a testament to the company's quality-led, institutionally anchored long-term approach.

Backed by foreign direct investment from AT Capital Group, Singapore, and built on two decades of uncompromising execution, Experion has developed landmark projects across Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh - spanning a developed and planned portfolio of over 10.96 million sq. ft. The company has consistently distinguished itself through committed delivery, financial strength, and a refusal to compromise on quality, in a sector where these virtues remain rare.

Mr Vaibhav Kumar Shivhare, Chief Operating Officer-Operations, received the award on behalf of the company. The recognition reflects Experion's relentless focus on delivering luxury residential communities that combine architectural excellence, design innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric living.

Priyamvada Navet, Dy CEO, Experion Developers, said, "This recognition is a validation of the standard we have set for ourselves over the last two decades. At Experion, we don't build to compete -- we build to lead. As an FDI-backed developer, we bring institutional discipline, financial stability, and a long-term commitment to this market that few can match. This award reaffirms our ambition to be the definitive name in luxury living in India."

The ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards is one of the industry's most prominent platforms, bringing together policymakers, developers, investors, architects, urban planners, and industry leaders to shape the future of Indian real estate while recognising organisations that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership. The 2026 edition focused on key themes including sustainable urban growth, policy continuity, technology adoption, capital inflows, and the evolution of luxury real estate.

About Experion Developers

Experion Developers is a luxury real estate developer in India and a subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Backed by FDI, the company is committed to delivering world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. It is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group with interests across real estate, renewable energy, structured credit, and public markets in India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States.

In India, the group also operates Juniper Green Energy, a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions.

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