India's passport stuck at 125th despite record score; mobility key hurdle

India's passport has climbed to its highest-ever composite score in the 2026 Global Passport Index, but its overall global ranking has improved by just two places over the past five years, highlighting that stronger economic performance has yet to translate into greater international travel freedom.

According to the fifth edition of the Global Passport Index (GPI) 2026 by residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS), India ranked 125th among 197 countries, up from 127th in 2021, while its composite score rose to a five-year high of 45.1.

The report said India's passport remains "the great outlier" in the rankings, with the country's growing economic and geopolitical influence not reflected in the global strength of its travel document.

"India's passport is the great outlier of the index: a rising global power whose travel document has barely moved. Over five editions it has ranked from 127th to 125th overall, a two-place shift that amounts to standing still, even as its composite score quietly reached a five-year high of 45.1 in 2026. The disconnect is stark: this is one of the world's largest economies and a growing geopolitical force, yet its passport sits in the bottom third of the ranking," said the report.

Mobility continues to drag India's ranking

The report attributes India's modest improvement primarily to limited visa-free travel access, which remains its weakest-performing pillar.

India's mobility ranking remains around 136th globally, even though the number of destinations accessible without obtaining a visa in advance has increased over the past five years.

According to GCS, India's visa-free mobility score improved from 18 in 2021 to around 23 in 2026, but other countries expanded their travel access at a faster pace, limiting India's gains in the overall rankings.

"The country has made measurable progress, but the rest of the world has opened its borders faster," the report noted.

Quality of life improves the most

The brightest spot for India was its quality of life score.

According to the report, India's quality-of-life ranking improved by 13 places to 118th, marking its strongest performance since the index was launched in 2021.

The index evaluates quality of life using indicators such as healthcare, safety, climate and social infrastructure.

However, these improvements were insufficient to offset weaker mobility performance, resulting in only a marginal improvement in India's overall passport ranking.'

Singapore remains Asia's strongest passport

Singapore retained its position as Asia's strongest passport and remained the only Asian country in the global top 10, ranking 10th overall.

It continued to score a perfect 100 for mobility for the fifth consecutive year and ranked first globally for investment attractiveness.

However, GCS noted that Singapore's overall ranking was constrained by its quality-of-life score, preventing it from breaking into the top five despite leading two of the three pillars.

“On mobility and investment, Singapore’s passport stands tall. Its travel freedom has been ranked 1st in the world with a perfect score of 100 every year since 2021. On investment it is 1st as well. No country has paired maximum global access with maximum economic pull as completely or as durably. That it still ranks only 10th overall comes down to quality of life, where there’s room for improvement," said Patricia Casaburi, CEO, Global Citizen Solutions

Hong Kong recorded one of the biggest improvements in Asia, with its mobility ranking jumping from 46th to 31st in a single year, reversing a multi-year decline.

“Hong Kong’s passport is a barometer of its identity as a financial gateway. Its investment score has ranked among the world’s top six for half a decade, even as travel freedom wavered and quality of life languished near 120th. The striking development in 2026 is the rebound: mobility leapt from 46th to 31st in a single year. Whatever the political headlines, the passport’s value as a key to global capital, and increasingly to global movement, has proven remarkably resilient," said Dr. Laura Madrid, Global Intelligence Unit Lead Researcher, Global Citizen Solutions.

Europe continues to dominate

The 2026 rankings were again dominated by Europe, which accounted for nine of the world's top ten passports.

Sweden retained the top position for the third consecutive year, followed by Switzerland and Finland.

According to GCS, Europe's continued dominance reflects consistently high scores across mobility, quality of life and investment rather than strength in any single category.

Switzerland and Finland have followed the same upward arc, both moving from outside the top ten in 2021 to lock in second and third place in 2026, confirming that the most durable passport strength in the index reflects genuine excellence across governance and quality of life, not any single pillar.

The year’s most striking mobility gain belongs to the UAE, which surged from 26th to 3rd in the mobility sub-ranking in a single year, the most dramatic annual improvement in the 2026 data, demonstrating that active bilateral diplomacy can produce rapid and measurable improvements in passport quality. This movement was a recovery from previous years - in 2021 the UAE was 5th in the mobility dimension and then dropped to 21st and 26th in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Across the Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman have all gained ground consistently, collectively showing that deliberate diplomatic passport development, combined with zero-tax investment scores, is producing accelerating and measurable returns in GCS’ measurement of global passport strength.

China widens the gap

The report contrasts India's trajectory with that of China.

China's passport ranking has improved every year since 2021, climbing 13 places from 117th to 104th.

Its composite score rose from 48.3 to 54.8, with improvements recorded across all three pillars—mobility, investment attractiveness and quality of life.

According to GCS, China's investment ranking improved by 20 places, while its mobility ranking climbed from 122nd to 108th, helping it steadily strengthen the overall value of its passport.

The report said that while China continues to rank relatively low globally, it has consistently translated its growing economic influence into incremental improvements in passport strength.

Mobility gap widens globally

The report also found that the gap between the world's strongest and weakest passports has widened every year since the index was introduced in 2021.

The gap between the world’s strongest passport (Sweden, 96.05) and weakest (Afghanistan) has widened every year since 2021. Across the Americas, the United States and Canada sit in the global top 15, but the next entry falls more than 30 places below them; in Africa, Mauritius and Seychelles demonstrate that small, well-governed states can reach scores competitive with mid-European countries, while Nigeria, Egypt, and Ethiopia sit among the highest-potential markets for second citizenship globally. In Oceania, New Zealand (25th) and Australia (28th) both lost ground over five years despite strong quality-of-life scores, as post-pandemic bilateral re-impositions eroded mobility gains.

Only 38.5 per cent of bilateral travel relationships worldwide are visa-symmetric, meaning that for most passport holders, unequal travel access remains a structural feature of the global mobility system.

The Global Passport Index ranks 197 countries across three pillars—mobility access, investment attractiveness and quality of life—to assess the overall strength of a passport beyond visa-free travel alone.