EZE Cloud Consulting Advances AI-first Strategy with Agile In-house Deployment of Workday GO

BusinessWire India

Singapore/ San Franciso [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: Leading by example, EZE Cloud Consulting, an official Services, Sales, and Innovation Partner of Workday, Inc., the enterprise AI platform for managing people, finance, and agents, has implemented the complete Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management suite to power its own global operations across its people and finances.

This successful go-live, completed in 3 months, leverages an AI-first approach to standardize and automate internal processes, positioning EZE Cloud for long-term growth while demonstrating a deep commitment to adopting a best-in-class enterprise AI platform for its employees.

As a young, globally operating firm with a workforce of 130+ employees, EZE Cloud demonstrates that Workday becomes their "forever platform" as they rapidly scale, beginning with Workday GO. This offering effectively supports agile businesses seeking structure, visibility, and scale across their people and finances.

The Workday GO implementation spans five strategic markets: India, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, highlighting Workday's adaptability across diverse regulatory environments.

As part of Phase 1, EZE Cloud opted for a comprehensive, simultaneous rollout of both Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management. The successful go-live milestones include Workday Core Human Capital Management, Workday Compensation, Workday Absence Management, Workday Time Tracking, Workday Projects, Workday Financial Management, and Workday Orchestrate. This unified approach enables seamless alignment between people and financial data, a capability seen as business-critical for a professional services company to accurately manage its operations.

This internal AI-first transformation of the backend systems is a strategic investment in the firm's credibility. By "walking the talk," EZE Cloud ensures that its internal support functions, HR, Finance, and IT, are as robust in the Workday ecosystem as its client-facing consultants.

Damodar Pai, Founder & Co-CEO, EZE Cloud Consulting, stated: "This go-live is an indication of our belief in the solution we advocate. By adopting Workday internally, we are reinforcing confidence in the platform's stability and long-term value. It signifies that we trust Workday to run our own business, creating stronger alignment between our teams and the organizations we support."

Sandeep Sharma, Co-CEO & Board Member, EZE Cloud Consulting, added: "Our objective was to share a clear message to the ecosystem: EZE Cloud's growth aspirations require Workday. It is a vital engine for growing companies that seek scalability. Implementing both HCM and Finance modules simultaneously allows us to showcase the true power of a unified data core for digital-first companies like EZE Cloud. Our HR and Finance teams are now empowered to collaborate in a frictionless manner, aided by AI, driving collaboration and operational excellence that mirrors what we deliver to our customers."

Jess O'Reilly, General Manager, ASEAN, Workday, said: "By unifying HCM and Finance on Workday, EZE Cloud has built the trusted data core essential for an AI-first strategy. This foundation will unlock faster insights across their people and finances, enabling the company to scale with precision and agility."

Sunil Jose, President, Workday India, said: "EZE Cloud stands out as both a Workday partner and customer, showcasing how the platform drives transformation inside their own business while strengthening the expertise they deliver to clients. Their rapid, multi-region deployment underscores Workday's ability to serve as a scalable, AI-enabled backbone for growth across all their markets."

Looking ahead, EZE Cloud has already mapped out Phase 2 of its internal roadmap, which will introduce Workday Advanced Compensation, Workday Talent Acquisition, Workday Talent Optimization, Workday Expense Management, and Workday Learning, powered by Sana. This continued investment aligns with Workday's growing footprint in India, ASEAN and beyond, positioning EZE Cloud at the forefront of the Workday ecosystem as a future-ready organization.

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