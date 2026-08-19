Abu Dhabi, MakeMyTrip offer UAE visa fee waiver to Indian travellers

Indian travellers planning a holiday in Abu Dhabi can now have the UAE entry visa fee covered if they meet the eligibility conditions under a new partnership between Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and MakeMyTrip.

Under the offer, eligible Indian travellers who book an Abu Dhabi hotel stay of at least three nights through MakeMyTrip will have the applicable UAE entry visa fee of AED 285 covered. The offer is valid for travel until October 31, 2026.

The latest announcement expands on the earlier visa-fee waiver programme announced by Abu Dhabi for Indian visitors. However, the benefit has conditions and is not a blanket waiver of UAE tourist visa fees for Indian passport holders.

What has changed for Indian travellers?

The key development is the tie-up with MakeMyTrip. Travellers who book an eligible Abu Dhabi holiday package through the platform can get the applicable AED 285 entry visa fee covered.

The offer applies to hotel stays of three nights or more in Abu Dhabi, with travel required to be completed by October 31.

This means travellers should not assume that booking a UAE holiday independently will automatically make them eligible for a free visa.

The benefit is linked to qualifying bookings made through the participating travel channel.

How much can travellers save?

The visa fee covered under the new arrangement is AED 285, which is roughly Rs 6,900 based on current exchange rates.

For a family travelling together, the saving could be more meaningful because visa-related costs can add up for each traveller.

However, the waiver should be viewed as a reduction in the overall holiday cost rather than a free-trip offer. Travellers still have to pay for flights, accommodation and other expenses.

The three-night hotel stay is also a condition for accessing the benefit.

Who should consider the offer?

The promotion may be relevant for Indian travellers who were already considering a short Abu Dhabi holiday and were planning to stay for at least three nights.

Before booking, travellers should check the final eligibility terms displayed by MakeMyTrip, including the hotel, travel dates and visa-processing conditions.

Key points to check include:

Whether the hotel booking qualifies for the promotion

Whether the stay is for at least three nights

Whether the travel falls within the eligible period

Whether the AED 285 visa fee is fully covered under the booking

Whether any other visa-processing or service charges apply

Abu Dhabi seeks more Indian tourists

The initiative comes as Abu Dhabi continues to court Indian tourists through travel-industry partnerships and promotional offers.

For Indian visitors, the visa-fee saving could make Abu Dhabi packages slightly more competitive, particularly when travelling as a family or group.

But travellers should compare the total package price, rather than choosing a booking solely because the visa fee is being covered. A higher hotel or package cost could offset the saving.

For those already planning a three-night-or-longer Abu Dhabi stay, however, the offer provides an opportunity to reduce one component of their travel expenses, provided the booking meets the programme's conditions.