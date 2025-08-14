FatakPay Launches 'Kadam Badhaye Ja' - A 10 Week Movement Towards Financial Freedom

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: This Independence Day, FatakPay is inviting India to take charge of its financial future with Kadam Badhaye Ja, a 10-week campaign starting from 15th August to 23rd October, inspiring people to take small, consistent steps towards long term security through Digital Gold and Digital Insurance.

More than a rewards program, Kadam Badhaye Ja is a call to action. It is about breaking the myth that financial wellness requires big, risky moves and proving that even modest, regular investments can build a foundation of independence and protection.

India's journey to economic empowerment is still underway. While millions have access to credit, fewer invest regularly for security. With this campaign, FatakPay aims to bridge that gap, making savings and protection accessible, rewarding, and part of everyday life. "Independence is not just political, it is financial. Kadam Badhaye Ja is our way of encouraging every kirana owner, every gig worker, every family to start building wealth and security, one step at a time," said Abhishek Gandhi, Co-Founder of FatakPay.

Campaign Highlights

1. Independence Day Special - 15 August 2025 Only

- First 1,000 disbursed loan users will receive INR 79 worth of Digital Gold.

- Disbursement window: 00:00 to 23:00 hrs IST on 15 August.

- Gold credited within 3 working days; users notified via app, SMS, or email.

2. Kadam Badhaye Ja Program - 15 August to 24 October 2025

- Open to all FatakPay users investing in Digital Gold.

- To qualify:

- Cumulative investment of at least INR 5,000 during the campaign.

- Minimum 5 separate transactions over the 10 weeks.

Rewards That Shine

Top Investor (>= ₹50,000 invested): 100 gm Silver (1 winner)

Rank 2-4 Investors (< ₹50,000): 50 gm Silver each

Ranks 5 to 20: 10 gm Silver each

Total Reward Pool: ₹50,000 in digital silver

In case of ties, winners will be chosen randomly, and remaining participants placed in lower tiers.

The campaign is not just about prizes. It is about creating a habit. By making regular investments in Digital Gold and Digital Insurance, users protect their future against uncertainty, while enjoying the transparency, accessibility, and trust that FatakPay is known for.

"This is financial independence in action," added Gandhi. "We are not asking people to leap, we are asking them to keep moving forward, step by step, until holistic financial outlook becomes second nature."

General Conditions

- Rewards are nontransferable and non-exchangeable for cash.

- FatakPay may modify or withdraw the campaign without notice.

- All rewards processed within 5 working days of campaign end.

- FatakPay's decisions are final and binding.

For campaign related detailed Terms and Conditions, read here: https://fatakpay.com/blog/fatakpay-kadam-badhaye-ja-campaign/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)