FCM Corporate Travel Summit Powered by GBTA is Back with its 2nd Edition!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: FCM Travel India, a flagship large corporate division of the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), is back with the second edition of the FCM Corporate Travel Summit powered by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). This by-invite-only event will be held at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru on 28th February 2025.

The summit theme is "Customer Experience Redefined," with a focus on technology and people. Experts from the travel industry will give their latest perspectives and share relevant insights on the importance of technology and human support in providing unmatched customer service and experience. The agenda will also include topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion as well as meetings and events.

"Technology and human empathy are key elements in providing faster and a more seamless experience. We are heavily investing in our people and enhancing tech capabilities to solve problems in a time-bound and effective manner. We're looking forward to the summit for knowledge sharing and deeply understanding the sentiment for a frictionless experience," said Sunny Sodhi, Managing Director, FCM Travel India.

"A cornerstone of delivering exceptional customer experience is the combination of professionals and technology. By leveraging the right tools, travel managers and bookers can deliver and address every small detail that matters. We are thrilled to partner with FCM India for another successful summit which will bring leaders together from across the region to learn and inspire one another," said Elle Ng-Darmawan, Regional Director for GBTA APAC.

"By integrating thoughtful practices into our operations, we create a meaningful impact that resonates with today's conscious traveller. We are proud to share our journey and insights at the FCM Corporate Travel Summit, exploring how sustainability and exceptional service go hand in hand to foster loyalty and elevate customer satisfaction," said Shweta Jain, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts.

The inaugural session of the FCM Corporate Travel Summit in 2024, held in Mumbai, was notably a resounding success and this year's sponsors include The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Cathay Pacific, Amadeus, Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways.

About FCM

FCM is one of the world's largest travel management companies and a trusted partner for thousands of national and multi-national organisations, including many household brands, and Fortune, and FTSE 100 companies. With a 24/7 reach in over 100 countries, FCM's agile and flexible technology anticipates and solves client needs supporting by expert teams who provide in-depth local knowledge and duty of care as part of the ultimate personalised business travel experience. As the flagship corporate travel arm of the ASX-listed Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM is able to deliver the best market-wide rates, unique added-value benefits, and exclusive solutions for its clients to support their business travel requirements. A recognised leader in the travel tech space, the company has debuted several proprietary client solutions over the last 12 months including a new omni-channel platform featuring a 'first of its kind' customised end-to-end user experience and FCM Booking, an innovative option to traditional OBTs. Alongside its travel management services, the company also provides specialist services through FCM Consulting and FCM Meetings & Events to service the broader needs of its clients. Discover the alternative at www.fcmtravel.com.

About GBTA

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is the world's premier business travel and meetings trade organization serving stakeholders across six continents. GBTA and its 8,500+ members represent and advocate for the $1.48 trillion global business travel and meetings industry. GBTA and the GBTA Foundation deliver world-class education, events, research, advocacy, and media to a growing global network of more than 28,000 travel professionals and 125,000 active contacts. For more information, visit GBTA.org and GBTAFoundation.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)