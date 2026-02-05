Ferns N Petals Launches its Valentine's Day Collection 2026, Curated for Meaningful Expressions of Love

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 4: This Valentine's season, Ferns N Petals (FNP), India's leading gifting and celebration brand, unveils its Valentine's Day Collection 2026, curated to help consumers express love through thoughtful, personalised, and emotion-led gifting. With flowers at the heart of Valentine's celebrations, the collection brings together signature rose arrangements, handcrafted Valentine's Day Cakes, romantic Valentine Day Gifts for Girlfriend, and elegant Valentine's Day Gifts, combining design, scale, and convenience.

At the core of this year's collection is FNP's expansive range of Valentine's Day flowers, led by roses--one of the most cherished expressions of love during the season. From classic bouquets to statement floral designs, the collection caters to both intimate moments and grand romantic gestures. Hero floral offerings include the Valentine's Noir Rose Handbag Arrangement, Vintage Valentine's Red Roses Bouquet, Pearl-Tied Passion Rose Arrangement, Regal Romance Rose Medley Jar, Layers of Love Pink Rose Arrangement, Valentine's Day Roses Signature Bouquet, and the Fourteen Roses Love Letter Bloom Box. Select floral pairings, such as the Romantic Blooms n Perfume Set, further elevate the gifting experience through thoughtful combinations.

These rose-led arrangements are designed to suit a wide range of Valentine's expressions--whether it's a classic bouquet, a keepsake-style arrangement, or a visually striking floral statement meant to leave a lasting impression.

Alongside flowers, the collection also features FNP's expanded range of Valentine's Day Cakes, crafted using premium ingredients and refined designs. From bento cakes to photo cakes and indulgent flavours, these offerings are designed for both planned celebrations and last-minute surprises, supported by same-day and midnight delivery options.

The Valentine's collection further extends to a wide selection of Valentine Day Gifts for Girlfriend, blending emotion with personalisation. This includes personalised jewellery, plush keepsakes, customised photo gifts, explosion boxes, statement teddy gifts, and thoughtfully curated flower-and-cake combinations created for surprise-led gifting.

To ensure the collection remains accessible across budgets, FNP also introduces a dedicated value-led assortment under Hatke by FNP, featuring thoughtfully curated gifting options that balance emotion, design, and price.

For those seeking elevated and statement gifting, the collection is complemented by offerings from FNP Luxe, showcasing refined floral designs and grand gesture formats created for premium Valentine's expressions.

Speaking on the launch, Pawan Gadia, Global CEO & Director, FNP, said, "Valentine's Day is ultimately about expressing emotion in a way that feels personal and intentional. With our Valentine's Day Collection 2026, we've built depth across flowers, cakes, affordable gifting, and premium experiences--ensuring that for every relationship, moment, and budget, there is a thoughtful FNP offering that brings the emotion to life."

With same-day, express, and midnight delivery options available across major cities in India, FNP enables effortless celebrations, even during peak Valentine's week and last-minute gifting moments. The brand continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for Valentine's Day flowers, Valentine's Day Cakes, Valentine Day Gifts for Girlfriend, and Valentine's Day Gifts for Her.

The FNP Valentine's Day Collection 2026 is now available across FNP's website and retail stores nationwide.

