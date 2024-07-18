Fields of Promise: The Art of Living's Breakthrough Initiatives

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18: India is on the brink of an agricultural revolution, one that supports the hardworking farmers while preserving the health of our soil and environment. The Art of Living's Natural Farming Project is at the heart of this transformation, breathing new life into traditional farming practices that once sustained the land. These time-tested methods, grounded in ecological balance, provide a refreshing break from rising costs while boosting productivity and profit. For the farmers, this means a future where farmer's hard work brings not just abundance but also a renewed connection to the earth they cultivate. Sustainable agriculture is about more than just growing food; it's about keeping the ecosystems healthy, soil fertile, and biodiversity flourishing. By using techniques like crop rotation, agroforestry, and organic farming, The Art of Living ensures that today's agricultural practices don't compromise the needs of future generations. Soil health and sustainable agriculture are, in fact, essential for combating climate change and addressing food security challenges on a global scale.

The Art of Living's natural farming method emphasises a low-input, climate-resilient approach, encouraging the use of affordable, locally sourced inputs while avoiding artificial fertilisers and industrial pesticides. This method also promotes agro-technology and activities such as creating indigenous seed banks, farmer training, plantation programmes, seed collection, and nursery development, benefiting both small farmers and the environment.

Through nationwide training programmes, The Art of Living brings together young leaders (yuvacharyas), mentors, and government officials to teach natural farming methods. These programmes highlight the importance of indigenous seeds and eco-friendly practices. So far, more than 22 lakh farmers have been trained. After training, ongoing support and the 'Kisaan Manch' platform help farmers connect directly with markets, which ensure a fair compensation for farmer's hard work. This holistic approach empowers farmers and fosters a sustainable future.

The Highlights

* Over the past 17 years, the Art of Living has actively promoted natural farming through training programmes, awareness workshops, model farm development, and value-added activities like establishing desi seed banks.

* Raising awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals in food cultivation and providing natural farming alternatives is a core goal of these programmes.

* Natural farming emphasises the use of indigenous seeds, indigenous cows, mulching, and intercropping as fundamental practices for sustainable agriculture.

The Figures

* 22,12,000+ farmers trained in natural farming across 22 states.

* 1,15,000+ farmers trained in suicide-prone districts.

* 95% of trained farmers have adopted the practices.

* 56,000+ acres converted into climate-resilient agricultural land.

* 9,000+ youth trained as farm managers.

* 2,267+ natural trainers across India.

* 5,500+ villages covered so far.

The Approach

1. The Art of Living trains, supports, and registers organic certifications under PGS-INDIA (Participatory Guarantee System of India).

2. Mentors and monitors farmers.

3. Guides and advises farmers.

The Methodology

* Provides guidance on seed selection, production, and preservation.

* Reduces input costs and increases income.

* Advises on input production and soil management for best practices.

* Ensures optimal yield and income through strategic crop management; including border crops, intercrops, trap crops, and relay crops to mitigate climate and market risks.

* Advises on post harvest processes such as storage, value addition, and market linkages.

Sustainable Agriculture Areas - A Wide Sweep

* Inter and Multi-layer Cropping

* Agroforestry

* Seed Banks

* Biofertilisers

* Microprocessing

* Training and Handholding

* Natural Farming and Home Gardening

* Gardening for Kids and Vedic Culture

* Beekeeping and Mandala Vatika Training

* Agricultural Volunteer Training Program

* Train the Trainer Program

* Biodiversity and Nutritious Food Security

For over 40 years, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a beloved spiritual leader and humanitarian has encouraged the development of rural India through initiatives like natural farming workshops, river rejuvenation projects, and model village programmes. The Art of Living continues to implement sustainable development projects across the country and the organisation's dedication to sustainable agriculture is proof of the transformative power of traditional farming practices rooted in ecological harmony. By training lakhs of farmers, promoting indigenous practices, and fostering an environment of continuous support, this initiative leads the way to a resilient and prosperous agricultural future in India. Through a holistic approach, The Art of Living is not only revitalising rural communities but also ensuring that the earth's resources are managed wisely for generations to come.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

Inspired by the world renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; The Art of Living is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service. Committed to holistic development, The Art of Living champions various initiatives, including water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management. Through these multifaceted efforts, The Art of Living strives to create positive social and environmental impact, fostering a more sustainable and harmonious future for all.

