Fintellix Named Category Leader in Chartis RiskTech 2025 Quadrant

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3: Fintellix, a leading provider of compliance, regulatory, and risk management solutions for financial institutions, has been named a Category Leader in Chartis Research's RiskTech Regulatory Reporting Solutions 2025 Quadrant.

Chartis Research's RiskTech100 Report and its sector-specific quadrants are regarded as the most authoritative evaluations of the world's leading risk and compliance technology providers. Recognition as a Category Leader in Regulatory Reporting highlights Fintellix's strength in combining depth of functionality with robust technology architecture, innovation, and measurable customer impact.

The 2025 quadrant report analyzes the vendor landscape for regulatory reporting solutions across the complete regulatory reporting lifecycle, covering data management, data model framework, calculation and reporting coverage, regulatory intelligence and monitoring, analytical capabilities, and adoption of advanced technologies.

'Fintellix's Category Leader placing in our 2025 Regulatory Reporting quadrant reflects a global expansion strategy and a growing presence in India, APAC and the Middle East, combined with a data-driven platform that supports the full regulatory reporting lifecycle,' said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis. 'Moreover, the Fintellix solution enables timely, cost-efficient and accurate compliance for financial institutions, by supporting jurisdiction-specific regulations and associated reporting requirements.'

Fintellix stood out for its robust data management capabilities, leadership in core jurisdictions, and impactful delivery to customers.

Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa, CEO of Fintellix, said:

"Chartis' recognition underscores our mission to empower financial institutions with robust, data-driven compliance and reporting solutions. Our strengthened position in the Category Leader Quadrant reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer trust."

About Chartis RiskTech100®

The RiskTech100®, compiled by Chartis Research, is the definitive global ranking of the world's leading risk technology providers. The evaluation criteria include functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, innovation, market presence, and offering a benchmark for financial institutions seeking the best solutions in a dynamic regulatory environment.

About Fintellix

Fintellix is a global provider of data-driven compliance management, regulatory intelligence and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions. Its platforms help financial institutions and supervisors navigate complex regulatory environments with agility, accuracy, and efficiency.

For more information, visit: www.fintellix.com.

