First Advantage Releases Q4 2024 India Employment Screening Trends Report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, announces the publication of its Q4 2024 India Employment Screening Trends Report. The 33-page document is a compilation of anonymized data and analytics from the Company's background screenings performed for its customers in the Indian market during the fourth quarter of 2024.

* Manufacturing Sector Shows Discrepancy Trends in Q4-24.

In Q4-24, Industries such as BFSI, BPO, Manufacturing, Retail, Services and Telecom sectors had discrepancies percentages that are much higher than the overall average of 9.83 percent.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, there was a noticeable rise in discrepancies in the employment sectors of BPO, Consulting, Ecommerce & Logistics, IT, Manufacturing and Staffing compared to the previous quarter. Similarly, education discrepancies were higher in the BPO, Engineering & Infra, Healthcare & Pharma, Manufacturing, and Staffing industries. Employment verifications saw a shift, with sectors like BFSI, BPO, Healthcare and Pharma, Manufacturing, and Retail increasingly favoring alternate modes of verification. This trend highlights evolving industry practices and the growing emphasis on thorough background checks.

