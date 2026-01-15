First-Ever Coke Studio Bharat LIVE Debuts Across Delhi and Guwahati

PRNewswire

Guwahati (Assam) / New Delhi [India], January 15: Coca-Cola marked a landmark moment in India's cultural journey with the launch of the first-ever Coke Studio Bharat LIVE, taking its celebrated music platform from screen to stage for the very first time. Designed as a large-scale live extension of Coke Studio Bharat, the initiative brought together artists, audiences and communities to celebrate India's diverse musical voices through shared unforgettable moments, an experience that truly reflected what Only Coke Can Do.

The inaugural edition of Coke Studio Bharat LIVE unfolded across Delhi on January 10 and Guwahati on January 13, with each city offering a distinct expression of the platform's ethos, rooted in regional authenticity while resonating with a national audience.

Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Coke Studio Bharat LIVE marked the platform's first step from screen to stage, culminating in a live setting that brought together music, food and sports. Across Delhi and Guwahati, consumers showed up and created iconic moments beyond just watching a show. From artist collaborations and unreleased song previews to fans joining artists on stage, the two days created genuine connections on ground. The response across both cities reflected how strongly Coke Studio Bharat continues to resonate when experienced collectively."

Delhi: Where the Live Journey Began

The live journey opened in New Delhi, hosted at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, where Coke Studio Bharat LIVE made its first public, on-ground debut. The experience brought together music lovers for an evening that celebrated Indian sounds shaped by emotion, storytelling and modern interpretation. Performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Aditya Rikhari, Rashmeet Kaur, Divyam and Khwaab transformed the space into an arena that reflected how music today cuts across genres, generations and geographies.

In a moment crafted especially for fans, Aditya Rikhari surprised his fans by previewing an unreleased Coke Studio Bharat track live on stage, offering an exclusive first listen that could only exist in a live setting. The Delhi edition also delivered a powerful show climax as Shreya Ghoshal brought together Rashmeet Kaur, Aditya Rikhari, Divyam and Khwaab for a medley of iconic Coke Studio Bharat tracks. Adding to the experience, a select fan was invited on stage to sing alongside Shreya Ghoshal, turning the concert into a shared celebration beyond a one-way performance.

Guwahati: Spotlighting the Northeast's Musical Voice

From the capital, the journey moved to Guwahati, where Coke Studio Bharat LIVE took on a powerful regional expression, placing the spotlight firmly on voices from the Northeast. Hosted at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, the Guwahati edition celebrated the region's lyrical depth and musical individuality, bringing together artists whose work is deeply rooted in local storytelling.

Performances by Anuv Jain, Shankuraj Konwar, Rito Riba and Anoushka Maskey created an intimate yet expansive atmosphere, where modern sounds met regional soul and audiences connected through shared emotion, reinforcing Coke Studio Bharat LIVE's commitment to India's musical diversity. A defining moment followed as all the artists came together on stage for a collective rendition of 'Arz Kiya Hai', before inviting select fans on stage and later into an intimate unplugged backstage session. Fans were chosen through social and on-ground engagements, turning genuine fandom into unforgettable live experiences.

Complementing the sports and music experience, Coke Studio Bharat LIVE featured a thoughtfully curated, multi-cuisine food spread with meals-and-Coke pairings turning the venue into a complete cultural and social experience.

Commitment to Responsible Celebrations

Coca-Cola India brought its #MaidaanSaaf initiative to the Coke Studio Bharat LIVE. With staffed recycling stations, trained volunteers and clear on-ground guidance, the initiative enabled structured waste collection and segregation, reinforcing that large-scale public celebrations can be conducted responsibly.

