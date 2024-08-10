Fitnesstack's Unstoppable Rise: How a Record-Breaking Sale and a Rs2.5 Crore Target Are Shaking Up India's Health Supplement Industry

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 10: Fitnesstack's 7th Birthday Sale, initiated on July 11th, has achieved unprecedented success, with sales reaching Rs1.22 crore and a target to exceed Rs2.5 crore by the sale's end. The sale, extended until August 16th for Independence Day, highlights the brand's growth and commitment to becoming a leading multi-brand supplement store in India. Founders Kanuj Bajaj and Nikhil Bajaj credit the sale's success to their dedicated team and look forward to continued success and growth. Fitnesstack, a premier health and wellness supplement brand, is thrilled to announce the extraordinary success of its 7th Birthday Sale. Launched on July 11th, this monumental sale has shattered previous records, achieving an impressive Rs1.22 crore in sales to date and with the ambitious goal of surpassing Rs2.5 crore by the end of the event. In response to overwhelming demand, Fitnesstack is extending the sale until August 16th in celebration of Independence Day.

Over 8,000 units have been sold through Fitnesstack's online platform, fitnesstack.com, and its five retail stores across India. This remarkable achievement highlights the brand's commitment to offering top-tier health and wellness supplements at unbeatable prices.

A Note from the Founders

"We are ecstatic to see such phenomenal success during our 7th Birthday Sale," said Kanuj Bajaj and Nikhil Bajaj, founders of Fitnesstack. "The dedication and hard work of our team have played a crucial role in making this sale a resounding success. From the strategic planning to the execution, every member of our team has gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Future Aspirations

This record-breaking sale not only celebrates Fitnesstack's growth but also marks a significant step towards becoming the largest multi-brand supplement store in India. With the extension of this sale and ongoing customer support, Fitnesstack aims to solidify its position as a leader in the health and fitness industry.

About Fitnesstack

Founded by Kanuj Bajaj and Nikhil Bajaj, Fitnesstack is dedicated to providing a wide range of health and wellness supplements from over 50 international and domestic brands. With a user-friendly website and five strategically located retail stores, Fitnesstack is committed to helping fitness enthusiasts achieve their health goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)