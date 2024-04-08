Fitterfly Launches FitHeart - A Clinically Proven Digital Program for Improving Heart Age & Heart Health

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Heart disease is a growing concern in India, with more than 22 crore people affected by hypertension and other heart ailments. Finding affordable, reliable, and accessible heart care is a challenge. To address this need, Fitterfly has launched FitHeart, a personalized, evidence-based program to improve heart health.

The program, based on the American Heart Association Life's Essential 8 guidelines, starts with a HeartAge Calculator on Fitterfly's site. This calculator assesses heart health and risk factors, leading to a personalized care plan. Specialized experts then tailor these plans, creating effective diet, exercise, and well-being strategies to manage important health metrics such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight. Program inclusions like one-on-one coaching, expert tips, interactive support, and health tracking tools help users stay focused on their heart health goals.

FitHeart Program Head Dr. Manthan Mehta said, "FitHeart combines proven medical expertise with cutting-edge tech to effectively address heart diseases. Our studies have shown significant achievement, including an improvement in heart age by 6 years and remarkable heart health outcomes. It's simple, effective, and life-changing."

FitHeart isn't just for individuals; it also benefits corporates and insurance companies. It promotes heart health among employees, leading to increased productivity and a healthier workplace. For insurers, this means potential savings on healthcare costs, hospitalization expenses, and insurance claims related to heart conditions.

Dr. Arbinder Singal, CEO & Co-founder of Fitterfly, said, "After seeing how our diabetes management programs significantly helped members with heart conditions, we recognized the urgent need to tackle the heart health crisis. This led us to create FitHeart. Our mission with FitHeart is to reduce the impact of the burden of heart diseases and risks not just for individuals but also for businesses and insurers, aiming to make India's hearts younger, healthier, and happier."

Fitterfly is a leading Indian healthtech company specializing in digital therapeutic programs for managing diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Co-founded in 2016 by Dr. Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta, the Mumbai-based company employs over 300 professionals, including doctors, nutritionists, fitness experts, and technologists. They aim to improve metabolic health by focusing on conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and heart disease. Fitterfly has made significant contributions to health technology research, publishing over 50 papers and winning numerous awards, including the Economic Times Healthtech Startup of the Year 2022. Fitterfly has raised $16.6 million in funding, with its latest round in June 2022 led by Amazon and support from Fireside Ventures, 9 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts.

