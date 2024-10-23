Flicka Cosmetics Celebrates Diwali, Supporting Those Who 'Truly Light Up' Our Festivities

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 23: This Diwali, Flicka Cosmetics is adding a touch of magic to the festivities with its heartwarming initiative, #FLiCKAwaliDiwali. More than just a seasonal promotion, this campaign is meant to highlight the rich tapestry of local craftsmanship and the incredible artisans who keep our traditions alive. With every order this Diwali, Flicka Cosmetics is gifting its customers a sparkling surprise: a handcrafted diya that's as unique as the person who made it. These aren't just ordinary diyas; they're pieces of art created with love and lots of care by skilled artisans whose livelihoods have been impacted by the ever-changing market.

So, this Diwali, let's light up our homes and hearts with #FLiCKAwaliDiwali. Every diya you receive is a testament to the beauty of tradition, the power of community, and the kindness that shines through every Flicka product.

A Diwali of Light and Kindness: Flicka Cosmetics' Heartfelt Initiative

Flicka Cosmetics is illuminating the Diwali season with a heartwarming initiative that celebrates tradition, community, and compassion. More than just a festive promotion, this initiative is a testament to the brand's commitment to supporting the growth of local artisans and giving back to the community.

The founders, Mohit Pardasani and Priyanka Nawani have truly engaged with local artisans on a personal level. They enjoyed tea together, heard their stories, and even collaborated on designing decorative pots with Damji and his wife in Borivali. This hands-on involvement isn't just about business; it's about building bridges, fostering relationships, and creating lasting memories.

Flicka Cosmetics has stepped up to the plate with a significant uplift. By acquiring hundreds of diyas from different artisans, the brand is not only preserving a piece of history but also shining a spotlight on their incredible craftsmanship.

Flicka Cosmetics has shown their gratitude and appreciation by sharing sweets with the artisans, sweetening their day and spreading a little joy during the festive season. Additionally, the brand has rolled out the red carpet for the artisans, inviting them to the Flicka office for a Diwali celebration. This creates an opportunity for everyone to come together and share in the festive spirit.

A Diwali of Handcrafted Heart

Flicka Cosmetics is not just selling cosmetics; we're weaving stories of tradition, community, and compassion.

Every purchase is a spark of hope!

From October 17th until Diwali, we're offering free handmade diya with every order. These aren't just products; they're pieces of art crafted with love and skill by artisans who have been keeping traditions alive for generations.

This Diwali, let's go beyond the glitter and the glam. Let's create a celebration that's rooted in tradition, fueled by compassion, and illuminated by the warmth of human connection. When you choose Flicka Cosmetics, you're not just adding sparkle to your home; you're sparking a change that will light up the lives of many.

Visit Flicka Cosmetics and join them in this celebration!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)