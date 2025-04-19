FMC Joins Save the Earth Conclave 2025: Championing Bamboo-Led Sustainability and Climate-Resilient Growth

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 19: As the world grapples with the escalating consequences of climate change, deforestation, and rising carbon emissions, the urgency for sustainable solutions has never been greater. The Save the Earth Conclave 2025 is a clarion call to action--a global gathering of thought leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and changemakers committed to forging a new path for environmental sustainability. This year, the conclave places a special spotlight on bamboo, positioning it as a transformative force in climate resilience, renewable energy, and green economic development. Recognized for its fast growth, carbon sequestration capabilities, and wide-ranging industrial applications, bamboo stands at the forefront of nature-based solutions in this decade of action.

Organized by the Phoenix Foundation Sanstha, in collaboration with the Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC), Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), Bharti Institute of Public Policy (ISB Hyderabad) and African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO), the conclave aims to serve as a catalyst for real-world impact by bridging policy, innovation, and grassroots action.

FMC's participation in the Save the Earth Conclave 2025 reinforces its deep-rooted commitment to promoting inclusive, climate-resilient growth among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Sharing FMC's vision, Executive Director Dr. Mukesh Gulati remarked, "Bamboo represents a rare intersection of environmental regeneration and livelihood security. Through this conclave, we hope to mobilize knowledge, investment, and collaborative action to integrate bamboo into MSME-led green value chains."

Adding a powerful voice to the bamboo movement, Pasha Patel, Chairman of the Phoenix Foundation and a long-time champion of sustainable agriculture, stated, "We are already witnessing an extreme rise in temperature. We need to act now to save the Earth." Known as a "bamboo warrior," Patel has long advocated for the cooperative sector to play a crucial role in bamboo promotion, and called for coordinated efforts between the Union Cooperation, Agriculture, and Rural Development Ministries to scale bamboo cultivation as a climate mitigation strategy.

Key highlights of the conclave include the presentation of the India Sustainability Awards 2025, which will honour 15 pioneers who have led transformative change in climate action and green innovation, and panel discussions. The event will be graced by Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah as Chief Guest, with Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Transport, Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, serving as Guests of Honour. Among the distinguished honourees are Shri Devendra Fernandes, Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM, Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM, Maharashtra, Padma Bhushan awardee Kamlesh Patel, Shri Gurdeep Singh, Chairman, NTPC Ltd, Shri Amrendra Prakash, Chairman, SAIL, visionaries whose contributions have shaped India's sustainability landscape. Key speakers include Shri Suresh Prabhu, Chairman, ICFA, Shri Pasha Patel, Chairman, Executive Committee, Chief Ministers Task Force for Environment and Sustainable Development, Dr. Anjal Prakash, Research Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB Hyderabad.

With a strong emphasis on driving cross-sector collaborations, the conclave brings together global experts, ministers, industrial pioneers, financial institutions, and grassroots voices to co-create actionable and scalable sustainability strategies. The event will also explore how bamboo can revolutionize industries, reduce environmental footprints, and create inclusive green jobs, making it a cornerstone of the global sustainability agenda.

The Save the Earth Conclave 2025 is more than just an event--it is a movement for change. As the world stands at a critical crossroads, this platform invites industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and development actors to engage in transformative dialogue, forge impactful partnerships, and drive collective climate action. As the theme rightly asserts, "The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it." This is the time to act. This is the time to lead.

Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC), a leading non-governmental, not-for-profit public charitable trust, established in India in 2005. FMC has made remarkable strides in fostering sustainable livelihoods and environmental progress through our innovative cluster development approach. Our work spans more than 300 MSME clusters, supporting over 100,000 artisanal and industrial units, ranging from household operations to medium-sized production entities. As an empanelled Nodal Agency with the Ministries of MSMEs and Rural Development, FMC extends support to prominent schemes like SFURTI, and is also providing technical, research, and evaluation support to various organizations such as SIDBI & KVIC. FMC has implemented multiple projects on environment and livelihoods with support from agencies like NABARD, UNIDO, UNDP, EU, ADB, and major corporates such as Cisco, Mahindra Finance, HCL, Yes Bank, and Hindalco.

