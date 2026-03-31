Focused preparation reflects the growing academic pressure faced by students nationwide make this more better

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], March 31: India's intensely competitive entrance examination ecosystem spanning engineering, medical, government and management streams is increasingly confronting a deepening mental health challenge, with student burnout emerging as a critical concern. As preparation cycles grow more rigorous and prolonged, education experts are calling for a calibrated shift towards more balanced and sustainable learning practices.

Recent data underscores the scale of the issue. According to findings cited from national-level studies, over 80 per cent of students in India report experiencing exam-related stress and anxiety, reflecting the pervasive psychological pressure embedded within the system.

Further, a nationwide student well-being survey indicates that nearly one in five high school students rarely feels calm, motivated or emotionally secure, pointing to rising levels of disengagement and fatigue.

Across the country, particularly in rapidly expanding education hubs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, students are navigating heightened academic expectations. Extended study hours, continuous performance assessment and intense competition are contributing to elevated levels of stress, anxiety and emotional exhaustion. While access to coaching institutes and digital learning platforms has widened significantly, the corresponding focus on mental well-being continues to lag behind.

The entrenched culture of over-preparation often characterised by exhaustive study routines and minimal recovery time--is now drawing increasing scrutiny. Students are reporting symptoms associated with burnout, including diminished motivation, sleep disturbances and heightened anxiety, raising concerns about long-term implications on both academic performance and overall health.

In response, sections of the coaching and edtech ecosystem are gradually moving towards a more holistic, student-centric approach. There is a discernible shift towards structured and personalised learning frameworks that integrate mental health awareness, balanced schedules and efficient preparation strategies aimed at optimising outcomes without overwhelming students.

Neeraj Kansal, Founder & CEO of Crack Academy, said, "Success in competitive examinations must not come at the cost of mental well-being. The focus today should be on smarter, structured preparation that fosters balance and resilience. Students perform best in environments that support them, rather than overwhelm them."

Industry observers further emphasise the role of parents and educators in mitigating this growing concern. Encouraging realistic expectations, fostering open communication and recognising consistent effort over purely outcome-driven benchmarks can significantly reduce the psychological burden on students.

As India's examination ecosystem evolves, mental health is set to become a defining pillar in shaping future education paradigms. The narrative is steadily shifting from purely result-oriented frameworks to more sustainable models that prioritise resilience, balance and long-term student success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)