Forevermark celebrates love in 2025, with an exclusive offer- An 18kt Gold and Charm with every purchase above Rs1 Lakh

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Forevermark, the brand known for its natural and beautiful diamond jewellery designs, is looking to give something special to customers, to celebrate their precious moments of love in the new year. Forevermark will be giving away an exclusive 18kt gold icon charm to customers who make purchase jewellery worth Rs1 lakh or above. This offer will be on till 16th February 2025.

Forevermark's diamond jewellery has exquisite design collections Avaanti, Millemoi, Icon and Tribute enhanced by the beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds that shine brightly as a reminder to reveal the inner radiance. Each exquisite collection showcasing elegant design and exceptional craftsmanship. Available in 18kt rose, yellow and white gold, each collection comes in an array of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings.

"At Forevermark, we believe in celebrating meaningful moments with gifts that reflect the beauty and significance of the bonds they represent. The gold icon charm, paired with Forevermark diamond jewellery, is a perfect way to make every milestone in this new year more special and memorable," said Toranj Mehta, VP - Marketing, Forevermark.

The offer is designed to celebrate love and lasting connections. The elegant gold charm combines the outline of the Forevermark's timeless 'icon' motif into the design as a beacon of eternity, and the perfect symbol of forever. The charm can be attached to a bracelet, necklace or even a favorite handbag. A beautiful symbol and continuous reminder of the preciousness of love this charm is the perfect addition to any jewellery collection, symbolizing strength, beauty and the timeless nature of true love.

Offer Details:

* Valid from today until 16th February 2025.

* Gift with every purchase of Rs1 lakh or more at Forevermark boutiques.

* Available at select Forevermark boutiques nationwide & online.

Celebrate with Forevermark, where the finest diamonds meet thoughtful gifts, ensuring that love shines as brightly as the diamonds themselves.

To Shop for these elegant pieces, visit the following Forevermark boutiques:

Mumbai: Unit 35, Ground Floor, Oberoi Mall, Yashodham, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063. Call: 084510 45565

Indore: Shop. no. 14, Kalpataru Grandeur, 27, Yeshwant Niwas Rd, Racecourse Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452003. Call: 091099 09970

Patna: A0110, 1st Floor, Block A, City Centre Mall, Buddh Marg, Lodipur, Patna, Bihar 800001. Call: 090069 68111/ 0612 233 0389.

Mangalore: Shop no 9 & 10, Souza Arcade, Balmatta Rd, Hampankatta, Mangaluru, Karnataka 575002. Call: 0824-2423272.

About Forevermark

Forevermark is a Jewellery House offering contemporary designs featuring responsibly sourced diamonds that are hand-selected for their beauty. Created for marking special moments and wearing every day, Forevermark diamond jewellery is timeless with a twist.

The unique Forevermark inscription is proof that each diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Forevermark jewellery is sold through Forevermark Diamond Jewellery | Forevermark

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601557/Forevermark_18kt_gold_charm.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601558/Forevermark_18kt_gold_charm.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)