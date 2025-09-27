Forex in 10 Minutes: How Thomas Cook and Blinkit Just Revolutionized Travel Money

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: In a pioneering initiative, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India's leading omnichannel forex services company, has announced a first-mover initiative in India's foreign exchange sector, introducing forex retail as a dedicated service on Blinkit, a quick commerce company. This innovative collaboration empowers travellers with swift, convenient access to foreign exchange services - with doorstep delivery of Thomas Cook forex cards in minutes. The initiative extends across Thomas Cook's Borderless Travel Card (for leisure travellers) and Study Buddy (for students). This new category is currently available in three major metros: Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, in a phased-wise roll-out planned to extend to key source markets in India.

This strategic partnership reflects Thomas Cook India's response to a clear market shift: Indian consumers increasingly expect speed, convenience and digital-first experiences--even in traditionally complex categories like foreign exchange. Quick commerce has emerged as one of the fastest-growing retail channels in the country. A recent study reiterates the exponential growth curve surging from $300 million in 2022 to $7.1 billion in FY25--a staggering 24-fold increase in just three years--and projected at $35 billion by 2030. Thomas Cook India's move to integrate its foreign exchange expertise with Blinkit's rapid delivery model reflects its quick pivot to leverage this growing opportunity and bring agility and ease of access to a category seen as complex and time-consuming.

Thomas Cook India has become the first forex service provider in the country to leverage Blinkit's rapid last-mile delivery of blank forex cards within minutes. Post-delivery, the processes, including Video-KYC and card loading with statutory compliances, are seamlessly handled by Thomas Cook India's dedicated Forex team. This streamlined, end-to-end solution enables customers to be fully travel-ready within an hour--all from the comfort and convenience of their homes. Each forex card is accompanied by clear activation instructions, a dedicated helpline and exclusive access to a secure customer portal, ensuring a smooth, secure and hassle-free experience throughout the travel journey.

Get your Thomas Cook Forex Card on Blinkit - in just 3 simple steps

-Place your order on Blinkit and receive your Borderless Travel/ StudyBuddy Forex Card at your doorstep in minutes

-Share your KYC documents and complete payment through an exclusive & secure Thomas Cook India link

-Finish your V-KYC process with Thomas Cook and have your forex card instantly loaded for seamless transactions

Mr. Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President - Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, "As India's leading omnichannel forex services company, our constant focus is on anticipating evolving consumer behaviour and driving industry-first solutions that deliver true value. Quick commerce is reshaping customer expectations across categories, and we saw a clear opportunity to integrate this into foreign exchange, which has become essential for international travel.

By offering our blank forex cards via Blinkit, our trusted distribution partner, we are not only enhancing convenience but also redefining travel readiness -- enabling customers to be fully equipped within minutes, right at their doorstep. Our dedicated forex team will manage the compliance and processing requirements as per statutory guidelines, completing the entire process within an hour - a real game-changer for last-minute forex needs.

Additionally, this aligns perfectly with the festival travel season, fulfilling foreign exchange needs for leisure and student travellers. It also complements our Ghar Pe Forex initiative and recent digital innovations on WhatsApp, Google Pay and TC Pay. Each initiative reinforces our India Ka Forex Specialist positioning, serving today's digital-first customers and reimagining accessibility with speed, security and trust."

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited:

Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, and Visa Services. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied TPro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited (TCI Sheng Jing You ), Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation, Private Safaris East & South Africa.

As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 28 countries across 5 continents.

TCIL has been felicitated with MICE Powerhouse at MaxiiiMICE Awards 2025, Outbound Travel Operator of the Year (2024) and MICE Travel Operator of the Year (2024 & 2023) at The Economic Times Travel & Tourism Annual Awards, MICE Travel Agency (Outbound) at the Economic Times MICE & Wedding Tourism Awards 2024, 'Masters of Risk - Travel & Hospitality' at India Risk Management Awards 2024, MICE Tour Operator of the Year - Outbound at SATTE 2024, Best Tour Operator at India Travel Awards North 2023, winner of the Corporate Citizen Award (Travel Tourism & Hospitality) at the Corporate Citizen Conclave & Award 2023, The Outbound Tour Operator of the Year 2022 at the SATTE Awards, IAMAI India Digital Awards 2022, CNBC-TV18 & ICICI Lombard India Risk Management Award - Travel & Leisure Category 2022 & 2021, CIO100 Award for digital innovation 2022.

CRISIL has upgraded the rating on debt programs and bank facilities of TCIL - 'CRISIL AA/Stable' on the long-term bank facilities of TCIL and 'CRISIL A1+' rating on the short-term bank facilities and short- term debt of the company. The highest rating for a travel & tourism company in India.

For more information, please visit www.thomascook.in

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. Founded in 1985 by the present Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. V. Prem Watsa, the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FFH and in U.S. dollars under the symbol FFH.U.

For more information, visit:

Media Enquiries:

