PM Modi offers aarti at Ram Mandir; to hoist 'Dharma Dhwaj' at noon

PM Modi offers aarti at Ram Mandir; to hoist 'Dharma Dhwaj' at noon

PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat took part in an aarti at the Ram Mandir before the noon flag-hoisting ceremony, where the sacred saffron 'Dharma Dhwaj' will be raised atop the 191-ft shikhara

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in an aarti at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Ahead of the Dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat took part in an aarti at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 
  Before the aarti, PM Modi offered prayers at the Sheshavatar Mandir, dedicated to Lord Ram’s younger brother Lakshman. The shrine is located inside the temple complex. PM Modi also prayed at the Saptmandir, which houses shrines dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.
 
 

Historic saffron flag to be hoisted at noon

 
PM Modi will hoist the sacred saffron ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ atop the temple’s 191-foot shikhara (spire) at noon. The flag marks the completion of the temple’s construction.

The flag features three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree.
 
• The Sun represents Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage
• Om stands for the eternal spiritual sound
• The Kovidara tree is believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, reflecting ancient knowledge of plant hybridisation
 

PM Modi’s roadshow in Ayodhya

 
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya, where large crowds waved the tricolour as he travelled towards the temple for the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the airport before the event.
 
CM Yogi described the moment as the "renaissance of Sanatan culture".
 
In a post on X, he wrote, "In the foremost of the seven sacred cities, the divine Shri Ayodhya Dham, today, from the sacred hands of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a grand saffron flag is about to be hoisted atop the spire of the Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple."
 
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the ceremony.
 

Details of the ‘Dharma Dhwaj’

 
The flag to be hoisted is a right-angled triangular saffron banner, 10 ft high and 20 ft long. It carries the symbols of a radiant Sun, an ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree. The flagstaff has been built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.
 
The ceremony is being held on the auspicious Panchami of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat linked to the wedding of Lord Ram and Mata Sita.
 
(With agency inputs)

Narendra Modi Ayodhya Ram temple RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

