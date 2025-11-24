Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Bank holiday update: Will banks be shut for Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 25?

Bank holiday update: Will banks be shut for Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 25?

The Delhi Govt has announced a public holiday on Nov 25 on account of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas. Therefore, many are wondering if banks will also be closed on that day. Let's find out here

Bank holiday on November 25, 2025

Bank holiday on November 25, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank holiday, 25th Nov 2025: The Delhi Government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, 25 November, to celebrate Shaheedi Diwas in honour of the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru. 
 
Declaring the holiday in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”
 
Therefore, all government offices, public, private schools, colleges, and other institutions will be shut on November 25, 2025. As a result, many customers are wondering if banks will also be closed on this day. Discover here if banks in Indian cities are closed on Tuesday, November 25.

Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed tomorrow, November 25?

Many individuals don't know if banks will be closed on November 25. All banks, both public and private, will be open on Tuesday in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's regional holiday schedule. 
 
To complete their banking-related tasks, customers can go to the branch that is closest to them. Thus, banks will continue to function normally.   

What's open and what's closed in the national capital on November 25?

The government declared Sunday to be a public holiday and announced which institutions, such as banks, government offices, schools, and critical services, would remain open and which would remain closed. The complete list is as follows:
 
Government offices: According to PTI, all government offices in Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, November 25.
 
Schools and colleges: It is anticipated that many private schools and all government-run schools will remain shut tomorrow.
 
Public transportation: Delhi Buses, taxis, and the metro will all run well. Consumers can anticipate normal operations.
 
Hospitals and medical services: Government hospitals and emergency services will continue to operate on their regular schedules.

Celebration of Shaheedi Diwas

Shaheedi Diwas, also known as Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, honours the ninth Sikh Guru, who was put to death by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1675. 
 
Indian Railways announced that it would run two special train services for devotees, one from Patna Sahib and another from Old Delhi, in honour of the Sikh Guru's sacrifice. These services started running on Saturday, November 22.
 
Additionally, the Chief Minister invited Delhi locals and visitors from all over the nation to join in the magnificent three-day celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, which would be held at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25.
 

 

 

More From This Section

Axis Bank

Axis Bank to raise upto ₹5,000 crore via debt on private placement basis

Microfinance

Microfinance sector sees 16.5% annual decline in Sep gross loan portfoliopremium

Canara bank

Canara Bank to raise ₹3,500 crore via AT-1 bonds in FY's first issue

housing loan

Non-bank lenders' home loan growth will slow down in FY26: Report

SBI, State Bank Of India

State Bank of India centralises trade finance operations at Kolkata hub

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank Holiday

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon