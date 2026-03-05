Freyaa Strengthens Mumbai Footprint with Fourth Flagship at Sky City Mall, Borivali

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Indo-Western fashion brand Freyaa has launched its fourth flagship store at Sky City Mall, Borivali East, marking a strategic step in its growing offline expansion. The opening builds on the strong response received at the brand's earlier stores and reflects rising customer demand for an in-store Freyaa experience.

Borivali East was identified as a key growth market due to its evolving residential ecosystem, premium retail infrastructure, and a growing base of aspirational shoppers. Sky City Mall, with its high footfall and premium positioning, offered the right environment to strengthen Freyaa's Mumbai presence.

The new store showcases Freyaa's signature co-ord sets, tunics, kurtis, dresses, and skirts -- designed to blend Indian craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes. The space has been designed to offer an elevated yet approachable shopping experience, allowing customers to engage with the brand beyond digital platforms.

The launch saw strong walk-ins on opening day, reinforcing the brand's growing offline momentum and community-driven approach to retail.

Dr. Dharmesh Shah, Founder, said,

"Opening our fourth flagship store within a short span is a strong validation of the demand we're seeing on-ground. Borivali East has shown consistent engagement with our brand online, and we saw clear data indicating readiness for a physical presence here. This marks the expansion of the Indo-Western category focused on high-potential micro-markets in Mumbai."

Vibha Shah, Director, added,

"Our offline journey has been shaped by customer feedback. Women wanted to experience Indo-Western styling in person. Each new store is chosen based on where our community is growing strongest, and Borivali was a natural next step."

Freyaa's expansion reflects a calibrated retail strategy, translating its strong digital traction into physical retail presence across high-growth urban clusters. With a loyal customer base across India, the UAE, and the USA, and availability on platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, Walmart, Blinkit, and Furrl, the brand continues to scale while maintaining quality standards, including ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The Borivali East launch further consolidates Freyaa's position as an emerging name in contemporary Indo-Western fashion, as it steadily builds a stronger retail footprint across Mumbai.

