From Accounting to Aerospace, 548 Working Professionals Join IIM Kozhikode's Prestigious Executive MBA Programme

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], January 17: Reflecting the growing demand for high-quality executive education, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) in collaboration with TimesPro - a higher edtech platform, recently welcomed the 17th batch of its globally acclaimed Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP). The programme, often hailed as a top-tier MBA for working professionals, registered 548 students, marking the fifth consecutive year with over 500 enrolments. Mr. Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Capacity Building Commission and former Chairman of McKinsey, India was the Chief Guest for the event. Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode presided over the event.

The current cohort also recorded 26 percent of female participants, which is the highest ever gender diversity that the programme has ever witnessed. The cohort jointly represents 150+ organisations and more than 50 percent of the batch is constituted of professionals in the age group of 30-39. Candidates represent diverse areas such as IT/software, public sector, Energy, Aerospace, Education, Consulting, Manufacturing, Automotive, Accounting, Banking & Insurance, etc. Professionals with six to nine years of experience make up 30 percent of the batch. The cohort's average work experience stands at nearly 10 years.

* Chief Guest Mr. Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman Capacity Building Commission addressed the diverse cohort.

* EPGP (IIMK Executive MBA) registered 548 enrolments with more than a quarter of the cohort comprising women candidates; Candidates represent diverse backgrounds in IT, Banking, Consulting, Automotive, Energy, Aerospace, Manufacturing, E-commerce, etc.

Addressing the gathering Mr Adil Zainulbhai encouraged the MBA aspirants to reinvent themselves, focus on developing a learning mindset and discover the joy of 'creating' and 'building' for a self-reliant India by 2047. Emphasising the need to 'be prepared' for a dynamic work environment in the future, he encouraged the cohort to make the most of the opportunities by being at the "right place, at the right time with the right skill set". Now at the helm of the world's largest training system at the Capacity Building Commission, Mr Zainulbhai shared many valuable lessons from his extensive 45-year experience at private as well government organisations with the cohort. He also highlighted India's accelerated growth in technology and the country's potential in the global arena. Terming this as "India's Century," he elaborated on how India can leverage its strengths to become a leading global player.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee congratulated the candidates for making it into the prestigious and globally recognised EMBA programme and recounted how IIM Kozhikode has been pioneering Executive Education since the start of the century, not only in India but in the whole of Asia. He added, "This tremendous response to IIMK's Executive Programme is a shining testimony to the Institute's strength, growth and the global relevance of this programme. Our unique academic space at IIM Kozhikode is designed to create aspirations because aspirations are what drive the business and drive a nation." He encouraged the cohort to wholeheartedly immerse themselves in the programme's learning experience.

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro said, "TimesPro is delighted to collaborate with IIM Kozhikode to deliver the esteemed Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP), empowering professionals from diverse industries. The 17th cohort marks a significant milestone with its highest-ever female participation, exemplifying the programme's commitment to diversity and excellence. As India progresses towards global leadership, we remain dedicated to equipping professionals with future-ready, industry-aligned skills, fostering career advancement and contributing to the nation's development through transformative executive education."

Earlier, Prof. Chitwan Lalji, Chairperson EPGP, IIMK welcomed the participants to the Campus and added that the programme has come a long way carving its niche in the Asia Pacific region in the last 16 years. She further elaborated on how the interactive learning format allows participants to have the flexibility to choose the classroom centres based on their city of residence and/or work facilitated by IIMK's technology partner -TimesPro. The 548 participants will be distributed across six sections. With its unique blend of rigorous academics, industry relevance, and flexibility, IIM Kozhikode's EPGP continues to be a beacon for working professionals seeking to redefine their careers.

About IIMK EPGP programme:

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working professionals is a two-year Master's programme in management offered on Interactive Learning (IL) platform leading to MBA degree. It made its debut ranked at 101+ Rank globally as per 2020 QS World Rankings for Executive MBA Programmes and is ranked 21st in Asia as per the latest QS Rankings The programme with 750 instruction hours has three mandatory in-campus modules. The programme is currently delivered through the technology platform of Times Pro (A Division of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd).

About Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (www.iimk.ac.in):

The fifth IIM to be established by Govt. of India in 1996, IIMK started its academic journey in 1997 with its flagship Postgraduate Program (PGP). The Institute is on a high growth trajectory today, offering widest range of academic programs in the field of management education. These include Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic courses like one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, the Indian Business Museum and six other Centres of Excellences encompassing diverse areas. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2024: Management. The institute also made its global debut for its flagship MBA and EMBA programme in the 2020/21 QS World University Rankings. In 2023, IIM Kozhikode also broke into Top-100 in Financial Times Ranking for Masters in Management (MBA) and gained 9 spots in 2024 to reach global #68. The Institute also attained global rank #70 in the FT Open Enrollment Programme for 2024. The Institute is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable. TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

