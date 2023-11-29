Sponsored Content

Fusionnet announces Full Stack Connectivity, Managed Security, and Managed Wi-Fi Services for Enterprise segment

Pankaj Nagpal, COO, Fusionnet.

Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi [India], November 29: Fusionnet, a dynamic Internet Service Provider, has added groundbreaking suite of services via Full Stack Connectivity, Managed Security, and Managed Wi-Fi, tailored specifically for the Enterprise segment. The new portfolio by Fusionnet is an important step in strengthening security for enterprises who need around-the-clock assurances that important assets are protected.

In today's digital age, businesses require robust and dependable connectivity, top-notch security, and seamless Wi-Fi solutions to stay competitive and efficient. Fusionnet's innovative approach combines these crucial elements into one comprehensive offering, simplifying and enhancing Enterprise connectivity like never before.

Under Managed Wi-Fi & LAN service, Fusionnet will entirely manage Wireless LAN & device level management, the company will provide Fully Managed and integrated Connectivity, WAN, Wi-Fi, LAN and security solutions with Pay-as-you-grow commercial model along with Centralized monitoring & management with network performance dashboards on the user-friendly portal.

Under Managed Security & WAN service, the company provides Multipoint Mesh / Hub-Spoke hybrid enterprise WAN with SDWAN, NGFW & UTM in single edge devices, Firewall with UTM functionalities including DOS protection, IDS/IPS, Anti-Virus & URL filtering and 10 Gig/ 1 Gig/ 100 Meg delivered with Mesh & Dual path topology.

"We are proud to introduce our Full Stack Connectivity services tailored exclusively for the Enterprise sector," said Pankaj Nagpal, COO at Fusionnet. "Our goal is to simplify connectivity, enhance security, and ensure businesses have seamless connectivity solutions. With Fusion Net's comprehensive suite of services, Enterprise clients can concentrate on their core business activities with confidence, knowing that their connectivity needs are in expert hands."

Fusion Net's dedication to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking advanced connectivity solutions. Their commitment to delivering these newly launched services is yet another testament to their mission to empower businesses through technology.

Fusionnet Web Services Pvt. Ltd. is a dynamic internet service provider engaged in building next-gen wireless broadband services for home/residential and enterprise customers in India. The company envisions a powerful broadband-enabled India by helping our customers gain access to a barrier-free internet service. Fusionnet provide services on RF, FTTx, and Wi-Fi hotspot with affordable rates and offers solutions of FTTH (fiber to the home) technology on GPON (Gigabit passive optical network).

For more information, please visit https://www.fusionnet.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

