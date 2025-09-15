FX Smartbull Ltd Recognized at Oxford's London, World Leaders Summit 2025

PNN

Dubai [UAE], September 15: At the 14th World Leaders Summit, held at Keble College, O'Reilly Theatre, University of Oxford, Mr. Ravi Mahaseth, CEO of FX Smartbull Ltd, received the prestigious award for "Fintech Startup of the Year." This global recognition marks a defining moment in the company's journey, reinforcing its position as a trusted and innovative player in the fintech industry.

Founded just over four years ago, FX Smartbull Ltd has rapidly established itself as a multi-jurisdictional brokerage, registered in the UK, Saint Vincent, Saint Lucia, and Mauritius. The company has built a reputation for its user-focused trading platform, offering forex, synthetic indices, and advanced tools that empower traders worldwide. With strong client bases across South Asia, East Asia, and the MENA region, FX Smartbull is emerging as a global leader in digital trading.

The Oxford recognition reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and inclusivity. FX Smartbull has pioneered solutions such as synthetic index trading, custom-built plugins for market price movement analysis, and integration with FXCubic on MT5. Its mobile-first strategy, including iOS and Android apps with push notifications, multi-language support, and built-in payments, ensures accessibility for traders across cultures and geographies.

Beyond technology, FX Smartbull is committed to responsible trading. Advanced risk management tools and trader education resources are embedded into the platform, ensuring that growth is matched with responsibility.

Looking ahead, FX Smartbull plans to expand into Africa and Latin America, while deepening its presence in Asia. The company is also investing in AI-driven insights, educational programs, and sustainability-focused fintech initiatives.

The award at Oxford's World Leaders Summit is not just a recognition of past achievements but a signal of the company's global trajectory. FX Smartbull is redefining what a modern brokerage can be--innovative, inclusive, and impactful--with a mission to empower millions of traders around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)