Galgotias University Signs MoU with Vivo Mobiles to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20: Galgotias University has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vivo Mobiles, marking a significant step toward bridging the gap between academia and industry. The collaboration aims to provide students with experiential learning, skill enhancement, and hands-on exposure to the latest advancements in mobile technology.

Under this partnership, students will benefit from specialized training modules, workshops, and live projects facilitated by industry experts from Vivo. The initiative will not only enrich the technical proficiency of students but also equip them with real-world insights into innovation, product design, and mobile technology trends.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "At Galgotias, we believe in empowering students through experiential and industry-driven learning. This collaboration with Vivo Mobiles reflects our ongoing commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology and real-world exposure into academic learning. Through our G-SCALE model, we aim to nurture professionals who are industry-ready and future-focused."

The MoU also underscores Galgotias University's continuous efforts to create meaningful partnerships with global and national industry leaders. By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, the university seeks to prepare students for the dynamic demands of the technology sector.

The G-SCALE - Galgotias Student-Centered Active Learning Ecosystem initiative reflects Galgotias University's commitment to experiential and industry-linked education. By promoting active learning and innovation, G-SCALE ensures students gain real-world skills and become future-ready professionals.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities--public and private combined--this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)