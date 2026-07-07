GD Goenka University Hosted a Special Convocation for International Students, Celebrating Global Academic Excellence

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 7: GD Goenka University hosted a Special Convocation for its International Graduating Class of 2026, celebrating the academic achievements of 89 students from 19 countries in a ceremony that underscored the University's growing global footprint and commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders. The convocation was graced by Lt Col Sanjeev Kumar, Officer on Special Duty (Central & West Africa Division), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India as the Chief Guest. Furthermore, multiple Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Charge D'Affaires, as well as Attaches and Diplomats from various countries graced the event and handed the degrees to their respective citizens to give support during this important occasion.

The ceremony brought together graduates from across Asia, Africa, and other international regions, reflecting GD Goenka University's vibrant multicultural learning environment and its growing reputation as a preferred destination for global education. The University conferred Bachelor's, Master's, and Diploma qualifications across multiple disciplines while honouring academic excellence through the presentation of five Gopi Ram Goenka Medals, comprising two Gold Medals and three Silver Medals.

Addressing the graduating students,Lt Col Shri Sanjeev Kumar congratulated the Class of 2026 and encouraged them to uphold the values of integrity, resilience, and professional excellence as they embark on their careers. He urged the graduates to contribute meaningfully to global progress through leadership, innovation, and international collaboration.

The Special Convocation was presided over by Mr. Nipun Goenka, Pro-Chancellor, GD Goenka University. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nipun Goenka said, "At GD Goenka University, we believe education transcends borders. Our international graduates represent the spirit of diversity, excellence, and global collaboration. As they embark on their professional journeys, we are confident they will serve as ambassadors of knowledge, innovation, and positive change across the world."

Welcoming the gathering, Prof. (Dr.) Dinesh Shenoy, Vice-Chancellor, GD Goenka University, congratulated the graduating class and highlighted the University's continued focus on producing globally competent professionals through academic excellence, innovation, industry-relevant education, and international partnerships. He encouraged the graduates to embrace lifelong learning and responsible leadership while making meaningful contributions to society. He added, "This Special Convocation marks the culmination of years of dedication and perseverance. We take immense pride in our international graduates, who have embraced academic excellence and cultural diversity, and are now prepared to contribute meaningfully to their professions and societies worldwide."

Of the total 89 graduates, 79 received undergraduate degrees while 10 completed postgraduate programmes. The School of Healthcare & Allied Sciences recorded the highest number of graduates, followed by the School of Engineering and Sciences. Students from the Schools of Management, Agricultural Sciences, Hospitality & Tourism, Law, and Liberal Arts also received their degrees.

The ceremony concluded with the graduates taking the Convocation Pledge, followed by the National Anthem, marking the successful culmination of their academic journey and the beginning of their careers as global professionals.

In concluding remarks, Prof. Dr. Ugur GUVEN, Director - International Affairs and International Admissions stated to the international students that the real challenge of life begins now and asked for each student to become nation builders in their respective countries.

The Special Convocation reaffirmed GD Goenka University's vision of building a truly global academic ecosystem that attracts students from across the world while equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and perspectives required to thrive in an interconnected future. Furthermore, the diversity of international students in GD Goenka University along with multiple international opportunities such as dual degrees, student exchange and international internships was visibly appreciated during the Convocation. GD Goenka University wishes the best for the international graduates in their future lives and is ready to support these nations in their Nation Building Activities.

About GD Goenka

Founded with a vision to transform higher education, GD Goenka University offers a broad portfolio of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes spanning engineering, management, hospitality & tourism, liberal arts, law, design, agricultural sciences, healthcare & allied sciences. Known for its dynamic pedagogy, international collaborations, and state-of-the-art campus facilities, the University remains dedicated to nurturing talent and innovation.

Website: https://www.gdgoenkauniversity.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)