Geeta University (Panipat, Delhi NCR): Annual Progress Report (2025-2026)

VMPL

Panipat (Haryana) [India], April 16: Geeta University has published the Annual Institutional Progress Report on its activities during the academic year 2025-26, which includes a transformative year in terms of academic innovation, industry interaction, research excellence, and global interaction. Established according to the Haryana State Private University Act-2006, the University is set to strengthen its position as an AI-oriented institution, which is supposed to fuel education and revolutionize minds in the Delhi NCR region.

The year also marked significant progress across key academic schools such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Hospitality, Health Sciences, and Humanities. The institutional platforms such as the Geeta Technical Hub (GTH) and Geeta Finishing School (GFS) played a crucial role by incorporating skill building, innovation and employability in the academic model.

The leadership of the university stressed that this academic cycle played a vital role in ensuring that institutional systems were aligned with the National Education Policy without forgetting that students should be provided with education that is practical and future-oriented.

AI-Enabled Academic Transformation

Geeta University has undergone a systematic change in academic affairs by integrating technology into the core learning paradigm. The adoption of AI-based curriculum across all fields is a pointer of a deliberate shift towards the present trends of education that respond to the industry demand.

Academic programs have been redesigned to include specializations in AI, Cyber Security, Data Science, enabling students to build expertise in high-demand domains. This transition ensures that learners are equipped with technical competencies that remain relevant in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

In parallel, the University has adopted an industry-aligned NEP framework, which promotes interdisciplinary learning, flexibility in course selection, and practical exposure. Project-based learning, which involves the active participation of students in real-life problem solving, has become a strong focus of the curriculum, as opposed to mere theoretical study.

100% Academic Results & Strong Outcomes

The annual performance in academics shows a steady increase in performance in the departments. Geeta University has recorded 100% results in multiple departments, which clearly shows how well the university is planning its academics, engaging its faculty, and supporting its students.

The Geeta Institute of Pharmacy recorded >90% results in Pharmacy, indicating strong subject understanding and academic discipline among students. These results were supported by structured evaluation systems, continuous mentoring, and regular academic monitoring.

A striking point in this development is the rise of improved academic performance trends in faculties. The integration of hands-on learning aspects, continuous evaluation of their learning, and the improved academic mentoring has resulted in more consistent improvements in the performance of students.

Geeta Finishing School - Employability Engine

The Geeta Finishing School (GFS) remains a key to increasing employability among students. It offers structured soft-skill training that is aimed at equipping students for the work environment.

Core Training Components

- Interpersonal communication skills, aptitude building, and professional etiquette.

- Career preparation modules specific to the industry.

- NPTEL/SWAYAM certification for academic enrichment.

Geeta Technical Hub - Industry Ready Skills Accelerator

Geeta Technical Hub (GTH) basically serves as the backbone of technical excellence and industry preparedness among students at Geeta University. It delivers fully hands-on trainings in high-demand domains such as DSA, Competitive Coding, AI/ML, cybersecurity, Full-stack web development, Data analytics, and many more emerging technologies. Apart from technical upskilling Geeta Technical Hub ensures that its trainings are aligned with any of the globally renowned certifications such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, EC-Council, CompTIA, HubSpot, GitHub, Oracle, and many more. With primary focus on practical implementation, Live projects and continuous assessment of students, GTH bridges the gap between industry expectations and academic delivery ensuring students are fully prepared for global career opportunities.

Core Training Components

- Technical domain specific trainings

- Hands-on and Live project-based learning

- Global certification alignment from skill partners

- Continuous assessment of students & performance tracking

- Internship and placement support integration for students

- Continuous curriculum updates as per industry needs

Placement Readiness Approach

- Resume-building workshops and mock interviews

- Group discussions, Mock Personal Interviews and corporate interaction sessions

- Dedicated placement readiness programs aligned with recruiter expectations

This sequential system will help the students graduate with technical expertise as well as professional skills.

Robust Placement & Industry Integration

The University continues to demonstrate strong industry engagement, with 142+ recruiters participating in the 2025-26 placement cycle, offering opportunities across a wide range of sectors. This reflects our commitment to preparing students for dynamic and evolving career paths.

- Software Development & Technology- 38 companies

- Miscellaneous Roles - 17 companies

- Manufacturing - 15 companies

- IT & IT Enabled Services (ITES) - 15 companies

- Management & Consulting - 12 companies

- Pharma & Healthcare - 10 companies

- Hospitality & Tourism - 8 companies

- E-Commerce & Digital Services - 7 companies

- NGO / Social Impact Sector - 6 companies

- Other Sectors (Education, Logistics, Retail, Finance, etc.) - 14 companies

This broad participation highlights the diversity of roles and career opportunities available to our students across multiple domains.

Research Focus

Research and innovation have been one of the major areas of concern at Geeta University throughout the academic year. Geeta Institute of Pharmacy has made a good contribution of 29+ research papers (Pharmacy) in well-known journals, showing great academic output. Whereas other Schools also contributed greatly to research initiatives.

Intellectual property development has also been pursued by faculty members and students with a number of patents filed in various fields. Such initiatives show that the University is dedicated to knowledge and innovation.

In addition, contributions to Scopus-indexed publications have strengthened the institution's academic presence at a global level. Research activities are supported through collaborations, conferences, and interdisciplinary projects.

Global Exposure & International Internships

Geeta University has strengthened its global engagement by providing students with international learning and work opportunities. These initiatives reflect a focused effort to prepare students for global careers. Students participated in Internships in France, Mauritius, Dubai, gaining exposure to international work environments and professional standards.

Global Learning Advantages

- Access to international academic exposure through practical training

- Understanding of cross-cultural work environments and global practices

- Strengthened industry collaboration with international organisations

These opportunities enhance student adaptability, communication skills, and global career readiness.

National-Level Hackathons & Tech Leadership

Geeta University has been active in establishing a robust ecosystem for innovation by encouraging technical competitions and student initiatives. One of the most notable achievements of the year was the successful organisation of NexHack 2025, a national-level hackathon that attracted participation from institutions across India.

Along with bigger events, student communities, including the HackForge community, remain significant towards innovation. These platforms promote peer learning, technical exploration and involvement in innovation-driven competitions that enable students to constantly test and enhance their skills outside of the classroom.

AI & Digital Infrastructure Development

Geeta University has witnessed tremendous improvements in digital infrastructure, which has facilitated the academic transformation in this university. The institution has implemented AI-enabled workflows to improve operational efficiency and academic delivery.

Digital integration has been strengthened through the adoption of LMS & assessment portals, which enable structured learning, continuous evaluation, and transparent performance tracking. These systems enable students and faculty to have a more structured and open-access academic process.

Another advantage of the University is the creation of a comprehensive digital labs ecosystem that allows students to have access to new tools and platforms to enable them to receive practical training.

Community Impact & Social Responsibility

Through its outreach programs, Geeta University still maintains a high level of social responsibility. The institution has been very active in reaching out to communities through awareness and development programs that address real needs in society.

One of the main efforts this year was Cyber awareness for police to enhance digital literacy and safe internet habits. Such programs contribute to building awareness around cybersecurity challenges in an increasingly digital society.

The University also organised rural health drives, focusing on healthcare awareness and preventive practices in underserved areas. These initiatives allowed students to actively participate in community service while applying their academic knowledge in practical settings.

In the agricultural sector, the University promoted cultivational innovations (drone & natural farming), encouraging the adoption of sustainable and technology-driven practices among farmers. These efforts highlight the institution's approach to linking education with community development and social impact.

Student Engagement & Holistic Development

The University places strong emphasis on holistic student development through academic and co-curricular engagement. Students are encouraged to participate in activities that build leadership and teamwork.

Student Development Platforms

- Active participation in technical clubs (CodeForge/HackForge)

- Recognition through various sports achievements

- Opportunities to excel in cultural and academic activities, promoting co-curricular excellence

This balanced approach ensures the development of confident, skilled, and well-rounded individuals.

The Future: 2026 Strategic Vision

As Geeta University enters the next academic cycle, the institution has some future plans of augmenting the academic ecosystem by increasing research activities, forging stronger ties with the industry and international collaborations.

The priorities of the next year are the growth of coding and innovation cohorts, more access to international certifications, better industry-academia connections, and improvement of project-learning in all disciplines. The university leadership reckons that these programs will keep on making Geeta University a progressive institution which is focused on developing socially responsible professionals who are globally competent.

About Geeta University

Geeta University is a state private university in Panipat in the Delhi NCR region and was set up under the Haryana State Private University Act of 2006. The programs that are offered in the university are broad and diverse in terms of engineering, management, pharmacy, agriculture, hospitality, health sciences and humanities.

The university has an intense emphasis on technology-based learning, research, and involvement with the industry and thus has been able to build an integrated academic environment in which students get to acquire knowledge, skills and orientation to survive in the contemporary world.

Media Contact

Geeta University

Panipat, Delhi NCR, India

Admissions Phone: +91 92787 68000

Website: www.geetauniversity.edu.in

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