Girl Therapy: A Safe Space for Women to Laugh, Cry and Be Heard

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 29: When was the last time you felt overwhelmed by societal expectations? For most women, the answer might be today. From body image to marriage timelines, career choices to everyday grooming, womanhood has long been shaped by an invisible checklist of "shoulds."

It was this very real, very shared exhaustion that led Tanya Singh Ahluwalia, founder of the boutique luxury marketing and experiential agency Markt., to create Girl Therapy. What began as an idea over conversations with friends has now evolved into an intimate community event series -- designed to remind women that they are not alone in their struggles.

"Being a woman often feels like a group project where half the group doesn't do the work and the other half is left crying in the bathroom," says Tanya. "Girl Therapy is our antidote -- a space to laugh, vent, overshare and be seen."

A Different Kind of Gathering

Unlike panels or workshops, Girl Therapy unfolds in cosy, familiar settings -- restaurants, cafes, intimate venues -- where the atmosphere feels less like an event and more like a late-night call with a friend. Each edition is built around a theme; the upcoming one is titled "Struggles of Unrealistic Expectations on Women" and will take place on 30th August, 1-3 PM at Casa Pasta Bar, Delhi.

The experience blends humour and vulnerability. Guests are invited to play a

custom-designed card game with prompts that spark unfiltered conversations. Some are lighthearted ("Did you ever stalk your ex's new partner at 2 AM?"), while others cut closer to the bone ("When was the last time you felt shamed for a choice only women are questioned for?").

Why It Matters

The essence of Girl Therapy lies in its simplicity. It is not about offering solutions or telling women how to fix themselves. Instead, it is about listening, sharing, and realising the power of collective stories.

As Tanya explains, "So much of what women go through is dismissed as 'too small' or 'too personal.' But the truth is, these everyday experiences shape who we are -- and they deserve a place in conversation. Girl Therapy gives them that stage."

The Vision Ahead

Through Girl Therapy, Tanya and her team at Markt. are building more than an event series. They are building a community. A reminder that in a world that often demands women carry their burdens quietly, there is healing -- and even joy -- in saying it out loud, together.

And perhaps, that is the quiet revolution at the heart of Girl Therapy: not to change women, but to let them be.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)