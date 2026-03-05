Global Buyers Verified by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to Explore Sourcing Plastic Finished Products from India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: India's plastics manufacturing sector is witnessing a strong export moment.

Over 200 FIEO-verified international buyers are set to visit India to source plastic finished products, reinforcing the country's emergence as a serious global sourcing hub.

This large-scale, exclusive, and curated buyer participation reflects growing global confidence in India's manufacturing capabilities and export readiness. Organised by the All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) and supported by FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organizations), the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, PlastiWorld 2026 is designed as a high-impact, export-driven platform connecting Indian plastic finished goods manufacturers directly with verified overseas buyers.

What FIEO-Verified Signifies

The buyers have been screened and verified by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), India's apex promotion body. Verification ensures:

* Authentic business credentials

* Confirmed sourcing intent

* Established trade track records

* Procurement authority

A structured vetting process such as this ensures that participation is driven by genuine commercial interest, not simply exploratory footfall. The sponsored buyer format further strengthens seriousness and commercial intent, bringing decision-makers with active sourcing mandates directly to Indian manufacturers.

For export-ready companies, the opportunity to meet 200+ qualified international buyers on a single platform significantly accelerates market access, reduces customer acquisition costs, and increases conversion potential.

This milestone reflects a broader shift: India is no longer viewed solely as a domestic production centre. With competitive manufacturing, improving compliance standards, and scalable capacity, India is emerging as an export-oriented sourcing destination for plastic finished products.

As global supply chains diversify, the world is turning to India. And India is ready to lead.

About PlastiWorld

PlastiWorld is India's premier global trade event for plastic finished products, organised by AIPMA.

It connects verified international buyers with India's export-ready manufacturers, serving as a strategic platform for sourcing, collaboration, and industry-wide growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)