Global landscape architects gather in Mumbai to address the 'Growth Paradox' at IFLA-APR Regional Congress 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: The Indian Society of Landscape Architects (ISOLA) successfully concluded the landmark IFLA-APR Regional Congress 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, bringing the global conversation on sustainable and inclusive development to India. The event also underscored how landscape architects and allied professionals--positioned at the intersection of urban development, environmental stewardship, and community design--play a critical role in shaping this evolving discourse. The two-day international gathering, themed "Growth Paradox - Reimagining Landscapes," drew an overwhelming response, recording around 1,200 footfalls each day.

The event supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), CREDAI-MCHI, Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), MEET in India, Incredible India, Centre for Environment Education (CEE), Council of Architecture (COA), Shabari Naturals, IRALE, BNHS India, Amernity Tree Care Association, Shabari Adivasi Vitta Va Vikas Mahamandal and the Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS) - served as a major regional platform to address the ecological, sociocultural, and economic challenges arising from rapid development across the Asia-Pacific.

"We consciously brought together a comprehensive group of all stakeholders--from delegates and students to product manufacturers, plant nurseries, and community artists. This was not planned on a predetermined model; we evolved the event's structure to inclusively recognize every component that constitutes the world of landscape architecture," said Urmila Rajadhyaksha, President of ISOLA. "The core mission of ISOLA is to achieve the maximum possible Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in our projects, and this gathering has significantly strengthened that shared vision for a sustainable future."

"The theme 'Growth Paradox, Reimagining Landscapes' is a crucial call to action that questions the kind of growth we are pursuing, reminding us that in our race towards development, we often lose sight of our intended direction," said Devayani Deshmukh Upasani, Convenor of IFLA-APR 2025. "The conference is about integrating social and ecological ethics and seeing humans as part of a larger whole--blurring the boundaries between research, pedagogy, and practice. Revisiting traditional wisdom is key to addressing contemporary challenges, like the unseasonal rains we are witnessing. The support from the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai marks an important step toward viewing the city's open spaces more holistically."

Adriaan Geuze, Founder and Design Director, West 8 (Netherlands) highlighted, "India is at an extraordinary moment of renaissance--economically, culturally, and socially--and this makes it essential to embed sustainability into development from the very beginning. Unlike many nations that chase growth by erasing their past, India possesses a rare talent for layering cultures, histories, rituals, food, and language into everyday life. This inclusive cultural mindset, combined with ecological responsibility, is not just India's strength but a model for the world. If India continues to integrate sustainability and cultural richness into its urban growth, it can set a global benchmark for cities that are healthier, happier, and truly future-ready."

Paul Chan, President-Elect, IFLA-APR mentioned, "Attending the ISOLA Congress has underscored India's vast urban development and its rich multicultural environmental context. There is great potential for collaboration across Asia to make our cities more sustainable, healthy, and prosperous. The 'Growth Paradox' theme rightly reminds us that economic progress must align with ecological and human well-being. And because landscape knows no boundaries, addressing climate change and biodiversity loss can only be achieved when cities and countries work together toward shared goals."

The Congress positioned landscape architects and allied professionals--including urban planners, ecologists, academics, and policymakers--to lead conversations on redefining development to ensure the well-being of both human and non-human species. A diverse mix of expert talks, panel discussions, and a curated exhibition enabled participants to craft their own learning experience. The programming emphasized inclusivity, engaging students, emerging practitioners, product manufacturers, and community artists. A key highlight was the IFLA Global Studio Program and the launch of a student-researched Nature Culture Map of Mumbai.

The Awards Night was presented in collaboration with Jaquar, while the Global Studio Program was supported by the Soonabai Pirojsha Godrej Foundation and the Godrej Enterprises Group. The exhibitor ecosystem added immense value to the Congress across categories, including Platinum Premier partners Vyara and Freeform Architectural Premixes; Platinum Elite partners K-Lite, Wipro and Simpolo; Gold Strategic partners KSR Brothers, Oase, SMARK, and Fluidra Astralpool; Silver Advantage partners Airy Scapes, Divyum's, N & N, Harshdeep, and Pavit Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.; Bronze Select partners NERI, Restile, Tipwood, Urbanland Products, and Funplay; and Bronze Essential partners ACI, Balaji Wall Texture, Ferrocon Concrete Factory, Infrascapes, Interblocco, Nugreen MEA, KBA, DC, Prestige Aqua Systems, Rainbird, Reytek, and Stoneking. Their collective participation reflected the multidisciplinary ecosystem that continues to strengthen the field of landscape architecture.

The Congress concluded with a unified call for a paradigm shift--one that moves beyond infrastructure-led growth to prioritize ecological balance, cultural inclusion, and resilient urban systems. International delegates and local stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing landscape-led approaches that harmonize environmental needs with urban expansion, ensuring that Asia-Pacific cities evolve into socially inclusive, environmentally sound, and future-ready habitats.

The Indian Society of Landscape Architects (ISOLA), founded in May 2003, is a professional organization dedicated to representing landscape architects across India. With a growing membership that spans several states and extends internationally, ISOLA is a leading voice for promoting professional excellence, environmental responsibility, and design innovation. As a member of the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA), ISOLA actively contributes to the global advancement of sustainable landscape design and planning. The society advocates for awareness of the discipline's vital role in shaping resilient, inclusive, and ecologically balanced environments for the future.

