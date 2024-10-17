Global Partnership Conclave & Student Fair - A Tremendous Success

NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17: Galgotias University, in collaboration with Simpled - Student Recruitment Tours, recently hosted the highly successful Global Partnership Conclave & Student Fair, attracting prestigious universities from around the world. The event welcomed delegates from esteemed institutions such as Wichita State University, Santa Ana College, Edmonds College, University of Washington Bothell, Citrus College, University of Dayton, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), San Jose State University, KEDGE Business School, Missouri University of Science and Technology, The George Washington University, Coastal Carolina University, Bangkok University, and GW Business, among many others. This remarkable event provided a unique platform for students to interact directly with international university representatives. Students received personalized guidance, including on-the-spot profile assessments, scholarship insights, and career planning advice, along with a wealth of opportunities for global academic advancement.

A highlight of the event was the Global Partnership Conclave, where school principals, deans from Galgotias University, and representatives from various schools engaged in meaningful discussions with foreign university delegates. These discussions led to promising avenues for groundbreaking collaborations and global partnerships, paving the way for new academic exchanges and initiatives.

The event would not have been possible without the tremendous support of Simpled. A special note of gratitude goes to Yasir Ansari, CEO of Simpled, for his visionary leadership in bringing these global opportunities to our students.

Together, we are shaping the future of global education and forging lasting partnerships that will benefit our students for years to come.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his enthusiasm, "The Global Partnership Conclave & Student Fair represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide unparalleled global exposure and opportunities to our students. It is a testament to Galgotias University's commitment to building strong international collaborations that empower our students to succeed on the global stage. We are immensely proud of the success of this event and look forward to forging even deeper connections with universities worldwide. This is just the beginning of many transformative partnerships that will shape the future of higher education at Galgotias University and in India."

Yasir Ansari, CEO of Simpled, shared his thoughts on the event's success, "At Simpled, we believe that creating bridges between students and world-class educational institutions is crucial in shaping the next generation of global leaders. The Global Partnership Conclave & Student Fair was a fantastic initiative that showcased the power of collaboration and innovation in education. I am delighted to see the overwhelming response from students and the fruitful discussions that emerged from this event. This is a step towards empowering students with global opportunities, and I am proud to partner with Galgotias University in this shared vision for the future of education."

Galgotias University is committed to empowering students through a blend of academic rigor and real-world relevance. With 200+ programs across 20 schools, including Polytechnic, UG, PG, and PhD courses, and an A+ NAAC accreditation, we prioritize quality education.

Our vibrant community of 40,000+ students and 80,000+ alumni excels globally, with achievements in international events like the Paralympics and national competitions. With 25+ active clubs, one of India's largest Student Councils offers leadership and collaboration opportunities.

The university fosters entrepreneurship with 100+ student-led startups, supported by the Galgotias Incubation Centre. Ranked Top 3 in India and #1 in UP for patent filings, Galgotias boasts 300+ national and international awards. Cuttiedge infrastructure, experiential learning, and strong industry ties ensure our students are equipped for success. Galgotias University has received the prestigious QS 5-Star rating in Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities.

