Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,49,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,64,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,610 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,720 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,140, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,990 in Chennai.

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The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900.

US gold prices rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a more than one-month low hit in the previous session, though gains were limited by elevated oil prices that kept inflation fears alive and clouded the US interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $4,541.39 per ounce as of 0230 GMT, after falling more than 2 per cent in the previous session to its lowest level since March 31.

US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $4,550.70.

Among other metals, spot silver edged 0.4 per cent higher to $73.03 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3 per cent to $1,970.85, and palladium was up 1.2 per cent at $1,497.91.

(with inputs from Reuters)