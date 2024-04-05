Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes Selects Louisiana for First U.S. Facility, Creating 135 New Jobs

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 5: Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes (Global Seamless), a leading manufacturer of carbon, alloy, and stainless steel tubes and pipes in India, announced a $35 million investment to establish its first U.S. production facility in northwest Louisiana in Mansfield, DeSoto Parish.

The India-based company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel tubes and pipes used extensively in transporting fluids like water, natural gas, and waste. Due to their lack of welding seams, these tubes and pipes are vital for high-pressure, high-corrosion environments.

A Strategic Move to Meet the Growing Demand

Global Seamless currently exports products to over ten countries. Their Louisiana facility will integrate hot finishing and cold drawn processes, allowing them to better serve North American customers in engineering, oil and gas, and power generation.

"Louisiana's position as a natural gas hub and a key player in the global energy supply chain makes it the ideal location for our first U.S. facility," said A.R. Biswas, President of Global Seamless. "We are committed to providing high-quality products and services, and this new plant strengthens our domestic supply chain."

Project Timeline and Incentives

Engineering and design are underway, with construction and installation of the first production line expected to follow shortly. The company anticipates commercial operations by year-end.

The state offered Global Seamless a competitive incentives package, including workforce development through LED FastStart and a $1.25 million grant for utility, road, and facility improvements. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana's Quality Jobs program.

"Bringing opportunity back to areas that have lost jobs is incredibly rewarding," said North Louisiana Economic Partnership CEO Justyn Dixon. "We are excited to welcome Global Seamless to North Louisiana and thank LED and local leadership for making this happen."

Creating Local Jobs and Strengthening North American Supply Chain

This $35 million project will bring 135 new direct jobs to DeSoto Parish, with an estimated total of 386 potential new jobs when including indirect positions.

"We are dedicated to bringing economic opportunities to all of Louisiana," said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. "Global Seamless' investment will revitalize rural communities and support our oil and gas industry. We are grateful for their commitment to our skilled workforce and the competitive advantages Louisiana offers."

DeSoto Parish Welcomes New Opportunity

"We are thrilled that Global Seamless will revitalize the former Hensley facility," said DeSoto Parish Police Jury Parish Administrator Michael Norton. "This project will create much-needed career opportunities and breathe new life into this once-thriving manufacturing center."

About Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes

Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes, an eminent steel seamless piping mill in India, merges over three decades of expertise with cutting-edge technology in both hot-finishing and cold-drawn processes, ensuring unparalleled quality and precision in seamless pipes and tube production. Positioned advantageously near major ports, the company boasts a robust US investment-backed infrastructure, excelling in manufacturing a wide range of steel pipes for diverse industries while adhering to international standards and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative. The factory is built over 300,000 square feet and is equipped to produce 24,000 metric tons of cold-drawn tubes and hot-finished pipes annually. Learn more at https://www.globalseamless.com

About Louisiana Economic Development (LED)

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state's business environment and creating a more vibrant economy. In 2023, LED attracted more than $25 billion of capital investment resulting in the creation of 19,000 potential new and retained jobs. Explore how LED cultivates jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes at https://www.opportunitylouisiana.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)