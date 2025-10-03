Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 3: The Global Tourism Awards 2025 concluded in spectacular fashion, celebrating excellence and innovation across the travel and tourism industry. The evening brought together global leaders, industry veterans, innovators, and dignitaries for what has now become one of the most credible recognitions in world tourism.

Unlike most award platforms, the Global Tourism Awards stand apart for their uncompromising integrity -- sponsors are not permitted to participate as contenders. This unique approach ensures that every award is bestowed purely on merit, making it a benchmark of credibility in the tourism sector.

A Grand Beginning

The evening commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing knowledge, unity, and the bright future of global tourism.

The highlight of the night came early with a mesmerizing fashion show. Inspired by India's architectural wonders, the show presented ensembles influenced by monuments such as the Dwarkadheesh Temple, Laxmi Vilas Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Gota Gullu Temple. Each creation mirrored the elegance and cultural depth of these landmarks, blending heritage with modern creativity.

Saluting Vision

The awards also acknowledged the vision of Mr. Anil Sharma, the driving force behind the Global Tourism Awards. His determination to create an impartial, sponsor-free recognition system was lauded across the industry.

Tourism veteran Dr. Subhash Goyal praised Sharma's contribution, noting:

"By keeping sponsors out of contention, Mr. Sharma has ensured that these awards remain true to merit. This commitment has made the Global Tourism Awards a landmark event for our industry."

The Jury: A Distinguished Panel of Experts

The credibility of the Global Tourism Awards lies in its eminent jury, drawn from diverse sectors of the tourism world:

Mr. M. P. Bezbarua, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India

Mr. Vinod Zutshi, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India

Mr. Sanjay Bhatia, Former Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust & U.P. Lokayukt, Maharashtra Govt.

Mr. Nakul Anand, Former Executive Director, ITC Ltd.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Consulting CEO, FAITH

Mr. Karim Al Minabway, Former President, SITE (Egypt)

Dr. Subarno Bose, Chairman, IIHM

Dr. Subhash Goyal, Renowned Tourism Expert

Mr. Kapil Kaul, CEO, CAPA India

Mr. Sandeep Sinha, Director General, SEPT

Together, this jury of policymakers, corporate leaders, and global tourism experts brought unparalleled credibility to the selection process.

Celebrating Excellence: The Winners

The Global Tourism Awards 2025 recognized achievements across 24 categories, honoring individuals and organizations who have shaped the future of travel.

Some of the most celebrated winners included:

Best Destination Management Company (Country Specific): Egypt Express Travel (Egypt), GO SMART TOURISM (Cambodia), Aussie Grand Tours (RG Destinations Pvt Ltd) (Australia), AndamanExperts.com (Andaman), Tour Blue (Sri Lanka), Linkin Reps (Royal Gulf) (Dubai)

Best Domestic Tour Operator: Travel Catalyst Destination Pvt Ltd (North India), Southern Travels Pvt Ltd (South India)

Best Heritage Property: The Pierre (New York, USA), Taj Mahal Palace (Mumbai, India)

Best International Cruise (Group Holidays): Costa Cruises | by Lotus Destinations (India)

Best Luxury Homestay: Ama Kashi

Best Luxury Hotel: Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati

Best Luxury Transport Provider: Mann Travels, Bakshi Transport Services

Every award was given after rigorous evaluation of impact, innovation, sustainability practices, and contribution to tourism development.

Honoring Distinguished Dignitaries

The evening also saw special Honorary Awards presented to dignitaries and leaders whose contributions have redefined excellence across tourism, media, and society.

Mr. Tarun Thakral - Founder & Managing Trustee, Heritage Transport Museum

"For his remarkable passion and commitment to preserving India's transport heritage, and for creating a one-of-its-kind experiential museum that celebrates the spirit of travel and transport -- we are proud to felicitate Mr. Thakral for his outstanding contribution to tourism and cultural preservation."

Mr. Raj Singh - Managing Director, Antara Cruises

"For pioneering river cruising in India, creating immersive journeys along the Ganga and Brahmaputra, and positioning India as a world-class river cruise destination -- we are privileged to felicitate Mr. Raj Singh for his outstanding contribution to Indian tourism."

Mr. Ajay Jain - Andhra Tourism

"For visionary leadership in shaping tourism policy, pioneering destination development, and building an eco-friendly new capital that champions sustainable practices -- while attracting large-scale investments that not only strengthen Andhra Pradesh's economy but also contribute to India's tourism growth story -- we are proud to felicitate Andhra Pradesh Tourism for its exceptional contribution to the future of travel and hospitality."

Mr. Harpreet Singh Dardi - Scion, Charhdikala Group

"In recognition of his outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions to media, education, and the promotion of Punjabi heritage globally. For pioneering innovations in print, digital, and television media, and uplifting communities through education and cultural initiatives, we felicitate Mr. Dardi for his exemplary achievements and global impact."

Mr. Arun Sharma - Founder, Media Federation of India

"In recognition of his outstanding contribution to journalism, media education, and the empowerment of media professionals across India. Founder of the Media Federation of India (MFI), he has championed credible journalism, media literacy, and initiatives like the Media Excellence Awards and Media Educator Awards. We proudly felicitate Mr. Sharma for his visionary leadership and enduring impact on the media industry."

Mr. Balwant Singh Bhullar - Founder, Hero Trust

"Honouring a true hero of the roads and society, we proudly felicitate Mr. Bhullar, whose life embodies courage, compassion, and service. Over 16 years as a taxi driver, he saved lives during critical accidents, championed drivers' rights leading to historic legal reforms, and supported families in need. Founder of the Hero Trust, he continues to promote road safety, drivers' welfare, and social responsibility, setting a benchmark for humanity and leadership."

Mr. Emmanuel Treku - Convener, Annual International Tourism Expo (Ghana)

"In recognition of over two decades of visionary leadership and transformative impact in international tourism. As convener of the Annual International Tourism Expo, Ghana, he has created a global platform showcasing Africa's rich tourism potential. His dedication to innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth continues to inspire and shape the future of tourism in Africa and beyond."

Mr. Ram Vashisth - Senior Media Professional & Founder, Ramji Production & Company, Pinak TV, Pinaktree.com

"In recognition of over 25 years of distinguished contribution to electronic media and creative direction. From leading promos at India's foremost channels to shaping impactful narratives across films and news, his vision has built powerful brand identities. As founder of successful ventures, he continues to drive innovation and excellence in content creation, inspiring the media industry with his enduring leadership and creativity."

A Vision for the Future

The awards not only recognized achievements but also emphasized the future trajectory of tourism -- one that is increasingly digital, sustainable, and collaborative. From eco-friendly resorts to digitally advanced tour operators, the winners reflected the resilience and adaptability of global tourism.

The jury underscored how tourism is a vital driver of economic growth, cultural exchange, and international cooperation. The event reiterated India's growing influence in shaping global tourism dialogue.

The evening culminated with a second round of the fashion show. Mr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized how fashion and tourism intersect as cultural bridges:

"The idea was to merge the grace of global fashion with the timeless spirit of monuments. Tourism is not just about travel, it is about culture, creativity, and identity -- and that's exactly what we wanted to showcase."

The show, received with thunderous applause, set the stage for an evening that celebrated both heritage and innovation.

