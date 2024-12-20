Godrej Consumer Products Achieves Global Sustainability Milestone, Ranks Among Top 3 FMCG Companies Globally on Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a leading emerging markets FMCG company, has achieved a historic milestone by being recognized in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2024. GCPL not only achieved DJSI leadership for the Emerging Markets category but also made its debut on the DJSI World Index for Consumer Goods companies, ranking among the top 3 global FMCG companies for sustainability.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a globally acclaimed benchmark for corporate sustainability, ranking companies based on stringent economic, environmental, and social responsibility criteria. The assessment, conducted by S & P Global, evaluated over 13,000 companies globally, placing GCPL at the forefront with the highest score among Indian FMCG companies and the second highest globally in the category.

Commenting on this achievement, Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, said, "We are immensely proud to be recognized on the global stage for our sustainability efforts. Sustainability is core to GCPL's purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers on emerging markets. People and planet alongside profit has been a key pillar of our business strategy. Aligned with our Good & Green vision, we have set environmental sustainability goals for 2025-26. These include making one-third of our products greener than those in 2020, being Net Zero (scope 1 & 2) 2035, and remaining water positive. We are also aiming to double our energy productivity by 2030 as per our EP100 commitment."

Gayatri Divecha, Head - Sustainability & CSR, Godrej Industries Group, added, "This global achievement reflects GCPL's commitment to not just growing as an FMCG leader but doing so whilst putting people and planet alongside profit. We initiated our sustainability journey fourteen years ago with a promise to build a greener, more inclusive and equitable world. Our efforts span improving the environmental footprint of our manufacturing, value chains and products; as well as championing human rights and influencing sustainable consumption. We are proud to have delivered results in these areas, in an authentic manner that is true to our Godrej values. The DJSI rating is one validation of our progress, the impact we wish to create is what motivates us."

GCPL's continued efforts in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance have enabled it to make a significant leap in sustainability rankings. The company first entered the DJSI leadership index in 2019 and has consistently raised the bar over the years. As GCPL charts its path forward, it remains committed to being a torchbearer for sustainable practices, ensuring long-term positive impacts on communities, ecosystems, and stakeholders. A detailed disclosure of GCPL's ESG progress can be found in our Annual and Integrated Report.

ABOUT GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD:

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 125-year-young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity, and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.2 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. GCPL ranks among the largest Household Insecticides, Air Care and Hair Care players in emerging markets of India, Indonesia, and Africa. In Household Insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia, and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are at the forefront of serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in Hair Colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in Soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health, and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high-performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

