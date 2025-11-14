Goldiee Masale receives Sattvik Certification - a new dimension of purity and trust

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: Established in 1980, the Goldiee Group has grown over the past 45 years into a flourishing tree. Goldiee has expanded its presence across several states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra,Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, and many northeastern states.

Beyond Indian borders, Goldiee products are also available in countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Australia , Newzealand,Malaysia, Africa, and several others.

Goldiee Masale recently announced that it has received the Sattvik Certification, a globally recognized certification organization based in Singapore, which certifies products as completely pure, ethical, and sustainable. This certification recognizes Goldiee's products for maintaining complete purity, morality, and sustainability, ensuring that the production process aligns with the highest standards of purity and quality.

Sattvik certifications are voluntary, third-party food certifications that verify products meet high standards for vegetarian/vegan purity, safety, and authenticity, also ensuring they are free from harmful chemicals. They are awarded to the agricultural and food products after a comprehensive evaluation process, including on-site audits.

The Sattvik Certification is widely recognized and respected across the world and is also endorsed by prestigious hospitality chains such as Hyatt Regency, Radisson, ITC, Novotel, Taj Hotels, and spiritual organizations like The Art of Living, Satguru ISHA Lifestyle, and Maharishi Ayurveda.

According to Goldiee Group, this certification not only strengthens consumers' trust but also reaffirms Goldiee's commitment to the principles of purity and taste. The company believes that maintaining purity naturally enhances taste, and both go hand in hand to benefit consumers.

A special event was organized to mark this occasion, attended by officials from the Sattvik Certification organization. On this occasion, Mr. Akash Goenka (Director, Goldiee Group) ,Mr. Shubham Gupta (Director, Goldiee Group) and Mr.Sudeep Goenka (Director, Goldiee Group) expressed their gratitude and reiterated their commitment to delivering the highest quality products to consumers.

The company is committed and continues to prioritize consumer trust, purity, and sustainable quality with it's existing and upcoming range of new products.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that our products have received Sattvik Certification, a mark of purity and consumer trust.

Purity and taste -- both complement and strengthen each other."

-- Mr. Sudeep Goenka, Director, Goldiee Group

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)