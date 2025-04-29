GoWheelo Expands Horizons with Launch of Car Rental Vertical, Reinforces Mission with New Rebranding Strategy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: The launch of its new vertical for car rentals marks a new height in its growth journey, according to GoWheelo-the leader in two-wheeler rental aggregation platforms in India. This expansion is coupled with an updated brand identity that signifies the company's changing perception of itself as a complete urban mobility partner.

The mission of GoWheelo was to organize India's highly fragmented two-wheeler rental ecosystem. GoWheelo is truly changing the game-the platform now works with over 55 cities, oversees 300 GoHubs, and runs 5,000 vehicles demanding affordable, convenient, and independent ways for thousands to move around.

With car rentals on its platform, GoWheelo now plans to enter the Rs3,000 crore worth Indian car rental market and further its outreach while firmly adhering to its 100% asset-light, bootstrapped way of functioning.A Mobility Revolution for the Masses

"India is on the move, and GoWheelo is moving with it," said Siddharth Chandra, Founder & CEO of GoWheelo. "From daily commutes to weekend getaways, our platform now caters to every mobility need--be it two wheels or four. Our goal remains unchanged: to offer smart, sustainable, and accessible travel options for all."

Why Bike Rentals Are Booming

Currently worth $300 million, the bike rental industry in India is still very much in its infancy and is growing by leaps and bounds. Increasing urbanization, the emergence of the sharing economy, and heightened focus on sustainability are all factors pushing more and more people toward renting instead of owning vehicles.

"People no longer want the burden of ownership," Chandra added. "What they want is cost-effective, convenient, and flexible mobility options-and that is exactly what GoWheelo provides."

There are multiple reasons why customers choose bike rentals over purchases:

* Cost-efficiency: Rent for the exact duration needed.

* Convenience: No maintenance or storage headaches.

* Flexibility: Choose the bike that fits your trip or mood.

* Sustainability: Reduce your carbon footprint with shared mobility.

This model particularly resonates with India's youth. With over 65% of the population under 35, the country is home to a new generation that values freedom, flexibility, and sustainability. GoWheelo is empowering this demographic to commute and explore, without compromise.

Empowering Communities Through Tech

GoWheelo has created a technology-driven platform aimed at systematic vendor management, aided by deep-tech and feedback loops designed to root out fraud; the blend of automation and human intervention guarantees the delivery of trusted services.

Central to the GoWheelo model is community enablement. The company allows vehicle owners to list their bikes and cars, providing them a source of steady income, while GoWheelo handles customer interface, payment, and quality checks. The company earns revenues through a simple commission-based model, creating value for partners and users alike.

Greener and Smarter Future

While Indian cities keep fighting congestion and pollution, a much-needed respite is offered by GoWheelo in encouraging the use of mass public transport, with its own vehicles providing critical first and last-mile connectivity.

Commenting on how their platform makes mobility "simple, smart, and sustainable," Chandra explained, "Whether you are a tourist riding through Ladakh on a hired bike or a student commuting to college in Delhi."

With the beginning of its car rental service and a new brand identity that captures these new mobility ambitions, GoWheelo is clearly evolving from being just a bike rental platform to be the ultimate trusted travel services in India on two wheels or four.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)