Greaves Electric Mobility introduces India's first high-performance family electric scooter - Ampere Nexus, at a starting price of Rs 1,09,900

New Delhi [India], April 30: Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, today introduces its first high-performance family electric scooter, the Ampere Nexus, starting at INR 1,09,900 (ex-showroom). Ampere Nexus is entirely designed, developed, and manufactured in India, featuring multiple first-ever innovations and class-leading specifications.

The Ampere Nexus comes in four attractive colours: Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White, and Steel Grey. This diverse colour palette ensures riders have a spectrum of appealing choices to suit their preferences. High-performance and family-focused features redefine the electric scooter experience, providing unparalleled comfort, style, performance, intelligence, and safety.

* Best-in-class hybrid swing arm with twin suspension

* Best-in-class aerodynamics with unique air-cool architecture

* 4x stronger chassis with a load-stratified design enabled with Nex.Armor™

* 7" TFT Touchscreen with SmartSense technology and lightning fast boot time enabled with Nex.IO™

* Safest LFP chemistry with 1.3 times more cycle life and fastest charging time of 3hr 22mins

* Brightest in the category Diamond Cut Headlamps and Arctic Tern-inspired Taillamps

* Functionally designed large seat with crafted lightweight aluminium grab handle

* 93 kmph top speed with five riding modes and 136 km certified range

* Premium Seamless design without visible nuts and bolts

Mr K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director & CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, said, "The launch of Ampere Nexus high-speed electric scooter marks a momentous achievement in our commitment to sustainable transportation. This transition from leisurely to urban to high-speed models signifies a pivotal moment in our journey. With each stride forward in democratising e-mobility, we progress toward a more inclusive, sustainable future. The Ampere Nexus stands ready for those ready to Take Charge of their daily aspirations."

Boasting a 3 kWh safest LFP battery with 30% extra battery life and a powerful mid-mount drive, this e-scooter delivers a seamless riding experience with its 4 kW peak motor power. With five versatile riding modes, front disc brakes and an IP67 rating, riders can effortlessly navigate all terrains and climates, including flooded conditions, validated by this scooter's iconic pre-launch ride covering 10,000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The Ampere Nexus ensures both performance and efficiency by offering impressive speed in Power mode, along with more comfort-focused multiple city modes and reverse mode. Plus, with a remarkable CMVR-certified range of 136 km per charge, riders can explore more without worrying about recharging frequently. Crafted at the confluence of innovation and reliability, the Ampere Nexus sets a new benchmark for electric mobility, embodying the ethos of the trademarked technologies of Nex.Armor and Nex.IO.

The e-scooter, dubbed The Nex Big Thing, achieved a record-breaking journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This expedition set four iconic records acknowledged by the India Book of Records. It achieved the longest electric scooter ride, spanning over 10,000 kilometres, a first in a single journey. The journey also set a record by visiting 115 cities and towns in one ride. Additionally, the scooter became the first electric scooter capable of towing a pickup truck weighing 1860 kg and an additional 140 kg from two passengers, covering 2 kilometres. Another notable achievement was the creation of the biggest electric scooter brand logo on white sand, measuring an impressive 179.8ft x 95.2 ft or 17100 sq. ft.

Today, you can book the Ampere Nexus in two variants (Nexus EX and Nexus ST) online. Test rides and delivery will be available at over 400 dealerships and touchpoints across India starting the second half of May 2024.

Book your Nexus today - Link

About Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited:

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), is a leading player in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology in India. With comprehensive support from GCL's EV ecosystem, GEMPL has been designing and manufacturing electric vehicles for over 13 years and has established a strong presence in the electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments. In the electric 2-wheeler segment, the 'Ampere' brand is a fast-growing e-scooter brand with a strong presence in both B2C and B2B segments. Furthermore, MLR Auto Limited and Bestway Agencies Private Limited, subsidiaries of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, are rapidly expanding businesses in the electric 3-wheeler segment. With a strong base of over 3 lakh satisfied customers, GEMPL is committed to creating an affordable and sustainable ecosystem that provides the country with uninterrupted, clean, and last-mile mobility solutions.

