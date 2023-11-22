Group 108's Project Leaders: The Pillars of Architectural Excellence

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22: Group 108, a leading name in the real estate realm, has a team of experts that meticulously monitor every phase of the project, from ideation to fruition, sparing no effort in deploying the requisite time, energy, and resources to ensure that every detail is flawlessly executed. This unwavering commitment to quality allows the company to consistently deliver exceptional products and services that exceed expectations and set new standards in the industry. These team leaders bring extensive experience, exceptional skills, and a deep passion for construction to the table. With unwavering commitment, they have played pivotal roles in taking Group 108 to new heights.

Sarvjeet Saini - CEO Projects - With two decades of experience in the Construction industry, Mr. Saini is responsible for the overall planning & execution of projects. He has worked with leading construction companies like BL Kashyap & Sons and sets a measurable standard of performance for the construction department. His expertise has proven invaluable, and he continues to lead the way at Group 108.

Chanchal Sharma with an experience of 18 years in notable organisations, takes up Responsibilities as GM-Project in Group 108. Sharma is responsible for Grandthum project located in Greater Noida West, he supervises the construction managers to monitor construction progress, including worker productivity and compliances with building and safety codes. He gives valuable inputs for ONE FNG project as well. He works with senior management to curve the project completion before schedule with excellent quality.

Deepak Tomar, DGM-MEP at Group 108, looking after the Grandthum & ONE FNG project, boasts 13 years of experience with a strong educational background in Operation Management. He acts as an interface between project ownership and delivery. He has strong analytical skills to review and analyses design plans for ventilation, air-conditioning, electrical, plumbing systems etc.

Dinesh Sharma is tasked with creating, implementing and assessing organisational policies and procedures for the recently launched IT/ITES Project One FNG. With 18 years of experiences and a journey that includes significant roles in renowned organisations, he brings a wealth of experience to group 108 team as AGM Project.

Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108 shared, "Our team members are not just learned individuals but the backbone of our architectural expertise. Their dedication, vast experience, and unyielding commitment to excellence have been instrumental in shaping Group 108's identity as an industry leader. They will continue to drive innovation, creativity, and impeccable project execution, shaping the future of construction and architectural excellence. We look forward to achieving greater milestones with their continued efforts and expertise."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)